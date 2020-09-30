The proposed Va. 28 bypass has long been considered a regional solution to traffic congestion. But as the debate over the project rages among local elected officials, activists and residents, the discussion has ballooned into something more overarching: the ongoing battle over whether building more roads leads to more sprawl.
Those in favor of the project, like the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce and some Democrats on the board of county supervisors, maintain the bypass is solely meant to alleviate existing traffic on Va. 28 and other regional roads, leading to a higher quality of life for area commuters.
Those opposed to the bypass, such as “smart growth” advocates and the board’s Republicans, say it will pave over the some of the county’s dwindling environmental resources and increase suburban sprawl in the rural and undeveloped areas, leading to more traffic in the long run.
The new road would extend Godwin Drive in Manassas to create a new, four-lane road between the West Gate and Loch Lomond residential subdivisions and pass through Bull Run Regional Park to reconnect with Va. 28 at the Fairfax County line. It would cost an estimated $300 million, of which $200 million would be paid by Prince William County taxpayers via new road bonds approved by in a 2019 referendum.
Another $89 million will be funded by regional taxes via the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
The project has been referred to as “the mac daddy” of eminent domain by one county supervisor. It will result in the taking of an estimated 54 homes and the partial taking of about 20 more homes in its path.
Many of the residents who live in the way of the bypass have been vocally opposed to the project, frequently speaking out at board meetings and public hearings.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors endorsed the bypass on Sept. 8 in a contentious, party-line vote that reversed an earlier, unanimous decision to abandon the project and widen the existing Va. 28 instead. But the bypass is far from a sure thing. The design process alone will take around two years and will require additional public hearings as well as permits from the Army Corps of Engineers to allow the road to but built through wetlands and a stream valley.
Smart growth advocates warn of more sprawl
Smart growth advocates bristle at the board’s flip-flop on the bypass. “Smart growth” is a catch-all term that includes integrated transportation and land-use planning that attempts to limit sprawl, increase public transit and curb the environmental impact of vehicle traffic.
Smart growth policies both mitigate and help communities adapt to climate change, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Stewart Schwartz, executive director of the D.C.-based Coalition for Smarter Growth, said the group is against the bypass in favor of an approach that would increase public transit as well as revitalize the existing Va. 28 in the Manassas, Manassas Park and Yorkshire area.
Schwartz said he agrees the bypass may alleviate some traffic. But he also speculates it will open undeveloped areas to new development as a result of the added capacity to area roads. That new development, he said, could create more traffic down the line.
“[The bypass] would expand the capacity and that’s something that developers who want to keep developing down Route 28 in Bristow would point to, to say, ‘Look we have the capacity, let us have more development out here,’” Schwartz said. “... If they want to continue developing in separated subdivisions where people have no choice but to use a car, they’re condemning the county to more and more traffic.”
Schwartz said that the board of supervisors, by throwing their weight behind the bypass, “seem to be pursuing the same spread-out patterns of development they always have.”
“We have been frustrated to the extent that we think Prince William land-use planning has been really terrible and has been really auto-dependent, creating multiple traffic problems that they’re trying to deal with,” Schwartz said.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, echoed Schwartz’s concerns about sprawl on Sept. 8 when the board endorsed the bypass. Lawson was among the three Republicans on the board who voted against it.
“[The bypass] is absolutely a road that they want to open up future undeveloped land,” Lawson said. “When the developers are lobbying hard for it, there’s a really strong indication they want it for reasons for their own pocket. You have to look at the bigger picture. It’s to open up Bristow and Nokesville and the whole rural area.”
Lawson, now in her sixth year on the board, is opposed to increasing residential density in the county’s “rural crescent” and has opposed large new residential developments even within western reaches of the “development area” over concerns about increased traffic and the cost of new county infrastructure, such as schools and new roads needed to support new development.
Other countywide organizations advocating for smart growth, including the Prince William Conservation Alliance and Active Prince William, a citizen advocacy group, have shared similar concerns about the bypass.
Supporters: Bypass a fix for existing traffic
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 1,200 businesses in the area, including developers, has been a major proponent of the bypass as a traffic solution. But Ross Snare, senior director of operations and government affairs, said their support for the bypass is “really not” about adding new development in in undeveloped parts of the county.
“It’s traffic alleviation, saving time on people’s commutes,” Snare said. “... If you look at where the bypass is, there’s no real development there.”
At-large Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler (D) is also a proponent of the bypass. She voted along with the rest of the board’s Democrats to endorse the project on Sept. 8. Wheeler said the bypass is not intended to open up development elsewhere in the county.
“The fact of the matter is there are too many cars pouring through the City of Manassas every day,” Wheeler said. “The bypass is a way to help that.”
Asked whether the bypass could lead to increased suburban sprawl, Wheeler said: “I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories.”
“My vision never included promulgating growth based on the bypass,” Wheeler said. “The plan was to help the traffic go around Manassas and Manassas Park and calm down the existing Route 28. That’s what this has always been about.”
Wheeler said she is also concerned that widening the existing Va. 28 from four lanes to six would create “a highway” going through the middle of businesses along the corridor, making revitalization efforts there more difficult.
“One of the things I heard when I went out and talked to business owners along there was, ‘Well, it’s already a four-lane highway.’ We’re just going to make it a six-lane highway with cars whizzing up and down it, and that really doesn’t help their business,” Wheeler said. “... I would like to see the existing Route 28 become a destination place with less traffic and not just a road full of congestion.”
Ric Canizales, director of Prince William County’s transportation department, said the bypass will reduce vehicle traffic throughout the region, including along Va. 28.
“This bypass has always been more of an improvement for more than 28. It focuses on 28, and we see how it relieves 28. But overall, this facility relieves traffic network-wide,” Canizales said.
“That’s why NVTA and all these other people that are regional are so involved, because they believe it’s a regional facility that relieves traffic throughout the county and throughout the region.”
Canizales said the county’s transportation department works with the planning department to integrate transportation and land use. But future development is something that the board of supervisors decides, not the transportation department, Canizales said.
Asked whether the bypass could lead to more development or sprawl in the county, Canizales said: “It’s hard to put data points on speculative information, on things that you have no control over.”
“We continually track land use. But when I'm building a road, we can only track land use based on what exists out there and what the county has shown they want to plan out there,” Canizales said. “I can’t base land use on potential or future potential development.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
The main congestion area is in the AM peak along Route 28 in Fairfax County just north of the location the bypass would tie into Route 28. The Bypass will make this issue worse. A Bypass of Manassas is already in place via Route 234 and I-66. Both of these roads are undergoing major improvements to move more people through the corridor.
