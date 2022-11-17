Photo_News_data center noise_aerial.jpg

These four Amazon data centers located next to the Great Oak subdivision in Manassas have been the subject of noise complaints for months. 

 Photo by Roger Snyder
Photo_News_data center noise_shrouds.jpg

Amazon is installing sound-reducing “shrouds” on the tube-like exhaust vents on the roofs of its data centers near the Great Oak subdivision. But residents say they have had little effect. 
