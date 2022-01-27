Whole Foods Market makes tentative plans for a new store in Dale City

Prince William County could get its first Whole Foods Market as part of a new development proposed but not yet approved for Dale City.
Buchanan Partners, the developer behind a proposed, 1,015-home mixed-use development known as the Quartz District, announced Thursday they signed a lease with Whole Foods Market to be the Quartz District’s anchor tenant.
“We are excited to announce that Whole Foods Market will be part of the Quartz District,” Buchanan Partners Principal Kingsley McAdam said in a press release. “We believe residents, businesses and the surrounding community will find Whole Foods Market extremely valuable to this new, up-and-coming location in Prince William County.”
“The inclusion of Whole Foods Market will attract other high-quality retail and restaurant tenants and establish Quartz District as a significant amenity for area businesses, shoppers and residents alike,” the press release said.
Whole Foods Market is an American supermarket chain headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is known for its organic food selections. The supermarket chain is owned by Amazon.com, Inc.
As proposed, the Quartz District is planned to have a walkable, urban design with a mix of apartment buildings, townhouses, parks, a 300,000-square-foot commercial center, a potential elementary school site and a $70 million new interchange at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road.
It will need approval from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to rezone 145 acres of agricultural land for a variety of mixed-use designations on the property. It is one of the few remaining large, undeveloped parcels in the Dale City area. No board hearings are currently scheduled.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, whose district encompasses the Quartz District development, told Prince William Times on Thursday, Jan. 27 that he is "confident" the rezoning will receive the blessing of the board of county supervisors.
“These are exciting times for the residents of the Neabsco District and Prince William County as we are proud to announce the addition of Whole Foods as the anchor to a new development project called the Quartz District,” Angry said in a press release.
“I have been working hard to revitalize the Neabsco District and this much anticipated development will be the first of its kind for us. Whole Foods will bring with it the potential of attracting new economic development that doesn’t currently exist in Prince William County.”
The proposed intersection improvement, known as a “single point urban interchange,” would direct Prince William Parkway beneath Minnieville Road to ease congestion and keep traffic flowing.
The county is authorized to spend up to $70 million in taxpayer funds to build the new intersection. It was one of five major road improvement projects included in the county’s $355 million road bond referendum that was overwhelmingly approved by county voters in 2019, but the supervisors have not yet formally dedicated funding to the new intersection.
The new elementary school and a new public park would occupy about 19 acres at the center of the development.
The Quartz District is expected to generate 501 new K-12 students. The area is currently served by John Jenkins Elementary, Beville Middle School and Garfield High School. John Jenkins Elementary and Belville Middle are expected to exceed their capacity if the rezoning is approved, according to county documents. For that reason, the Prince William County School Board is opposed to the Quartz District plan.
The new public park would be a "destination park" with a "dynamic playground," a climbing wall, hill slides, a "skating ribbon" and other features – all of which could be funded by up to $6 million in county taxpayer money. The park was among several projects approved in 2019 as part of the county’s $41 million park bond referendum, which was on the ballot along with the package of $355 million in bonds for road projects.
The Quartz District could be among the first housing developments in the county with a designated number of affordable homes under a proposed county policy known as an “affordable dwelling unit ordinance.” The ordinance has not yet been adopted but is expected to be included in the county’s 2040 comprehensive plan update.
The Quartz District’s developer has proposed 90 affordable and workforce housing units, according to the application’s proffer agreement.
How much of that land is owned by Mr Nohe and his builder buddies?
