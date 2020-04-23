While still far higher than normal, the number of weekly unemployment claims filed in Prince William County fell for the second straight week, mirroring statewide statistics.
For the week ending Saturday, April 18, there were 5,080 unemployment claims filed in Prince William County, down from 6,353 claims filed for the week ending April 11. The number of weekly claims in the county peaked during the week ending April 4, when 9,178 unemployment claims were filed, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began shuttering businesses in mid-March, a total of 28,696 unemployment claims have been filed in Prince William County. The county’s civilian workforce was 245,031 as of February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The City of Manassas has followed a similar trajectory, with unemployment claims falling for the second straight week. There were 482 unemployment claims filed for the week ending April 18, down from 601 claims filed the week before. The number of weekly claims filed in Manassas peaked during the week ending April 4, when 874 unemployment claims were filed.
So far, there have been a total of 2,758 unemployment claims filed in the City of Manassas between March 15 and April 18. The city’s civilian workforce was 22,677 as of February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Statewide, the Virginia Employment Commission announced that weekly unemployment claims for have also slowed, trending downward from the April 4 peak.
For the week ending April 18, the number of unemployment claims filed in Virginia was 82,729, a decline of 21,890 claimants from the previous week. There have been 493,501 total claims filed between March 15 and April 18 in Virginia.
Food preparation and serving occupations, like restaurants, bars and hotels, remain the largest occupational group impacted by COVID-19, VEC economist Timothy Aylor said in a Thursday press release.
“Before the pandemic, these jobs were a smaller percentage of unemployment insurance claims with a higher percentage of filings from those employed in manufacturing, logistics and management jobs, among others,” Aylor said.
In Northern Virginia, there have been 25,999 unemployment claims filed in the service sector between March 1 and April 18, higher than any other occupational category. The second highest number of unemployment claims filed in Northern Virginia by service sector were in personal care occupations, with 17,984 claims filed.
The VEC announced two weeks ago that several changes were being made to the state’s unemployment insurance program as a result of the CARES Act, which is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed on Thursday, March 26.
Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits. The CARES Act provides up to an additional $600 for claims effective Sunday, March 29, until Friday, July 31. Increased benefits for eligible claimants under traditional unemployment insurance are now available.
Workers who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits under current Virginia law, such as gig economy workers, self-employed individuals, or workers paid by 1099, may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under the CARES Act.
