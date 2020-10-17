Prince William County is using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide free COVID-19 tests for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results, according to a county press release.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing.
To ensure you receive a test, arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below.
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Brentsville District High School
Start time 8:30 a.m. (Be in line By 11:30 a.m.)
12109 Aden Road, Nokesville, Va.
Monday, Oct. 19
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 8:30 a.m. (be in line by 10:30 a.m.)
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge
Metz Middle School
Start time 1:30 p.m. (Be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
9950 Wellington Road
Manassas
Splashdown Water Park
Start time 5:30 p.m. (Be in line by 6:45 p.m.)
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas
Tuesday, Oct. 20
James S. Long Regional Park
Start time 8:30 a.m. (Be in line by 10:30 a.m.)
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket
Cloverdale Park
Start time 1:30 p.m. (Be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
Start time 1:30 p.m. (Be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
3800 Graham Park Road
Triangle
Metz Middle School
Start time 5:30 p.m. (Be line by 6:45 p.m.)
9950 Wellington Road
Manassas
Thursday, Oct. 22
Cloverdale Park
Start time 8:30 a.m. (Be in line by 10:30 a.m.)
15150 Cloverdale Road
Dale City
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 1:30 p.m. (Be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge
Friday, Oct. 23
Splashdown Water Park
Start time 1:30 p.m. (Be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road
Manassas
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 5:30 p.m. (Be in line by 6:45 p.m.)
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge
Saturday, Oct. 24
To be determined.
(Please check back for updates.)
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
