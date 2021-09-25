Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine this week: Occoquan craft fair, LaAzteca grocery, the Manassas mall

The Prince William Health District continues to make COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-up basis for those who need first, second and third doses. The health district is not yet administering COVID-19 “booster shots,” but will be making more information available on those soon.
Third doses are technically not booster shots but rather extra doses approved for people with compromised immune systems who may not have fully responded to the first two doses of the vaccine.
Booster shots, which achieved final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on Friday, Sept. 24, are intended to give an extra boost of immunity to those who with a higher risk of complications due to COVID-19 or whose occupations put them at a higher risk of contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Those eligible for boosters include anyone who completed the two-dose Pfizer shot series at least six months ago and fall into these groups:
- Adults who are 65 and older.
- Adults over the age of 18 who have a medical condition that put them at a higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19. Those conditions include: obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and others.
- People who live or work in a setting that places them at a high risk for exposure to COVID-19, including health care workers, teachers and people who work in congregate settings such as grocery stories, group homes, shelters, jails and prisons.
Those eligible for booster shots should be able to find them now at private pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart and Walgreens.
The health district’s vaccine schedule this week is as follows. No appointments are required. Walk-ins are accepted as long as supplies lasts, weather permitting.
Mobile clinics
Saturday, Sept. 25: Occoquan Fall Arts & Crafts Show, noon to 4 p.m. Look for the clinic at Washington Street and Poplar Alley. The mobile unit will administer first, second and third doses. Available vaccines include Pfizer (for 12 and older) and Johnson and Johnson, for those 18 and older.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: La Azteca Grocery, 2928 Dale Blvd, in Woodbridge, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Both Pfizer (for 12 and older) and Johnson and Johnson (18 and older) vaccines will be availab.e
Manassas Mall vaccine clinic
Monday, Sept. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road., Manassas. 20109. Vaccines available include Pfizer (for 12 and older) and Moderna (18 and older). No appointments are required. Walk-ins are accepted as long as supplies lasts.
Other vaccine opportunities
Visit Vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829). Call Virginia’s call center at 877-VAX-in-VA (877-829-4682) to make an appointment or for questions.
