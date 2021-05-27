Where are the cicadas?

The Brood X cicadas have arrived, but Prince William County has mostly missed out on the action. While areas in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland have been inundated by hordes of periodical cicadas climbing trees, clumsily flying around and loudly singing their mating songs, the county has largely been excluded from Brood X.
Periodical cicadas started to emerge in the region within the last couple weeks after spending 17 years developing underground. Many areas have felt the impact of huge numbers of the large, beady-eyed bugs.
Manassas Park resident Shara Hicks said she visited her mother, Phillis Cooke, in Montgomery County, Maryland, this week and found so many cicadas that she had to walk gingerly down the street to avoid stepping on them. Cicadas completely covered the netting she put up earlier this month to protect a young fig tree from cicada damage. To enjoy being outside, Cooke erected a tent so she can sit outside without being swarmed.
Eric Day, a Virginia Tech entomologist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, predicted earlier this spring that Brood X periodical cicadas would show up in Prince William County, but that their presence would be “spotty.”
Cindy Smith, an associate professor of environmental science and policy at George Mason University and cicada superfan, said she wasn’t surprised that Prince William is not seeing a large number of cicadas this year. She said Prince William is on the outer edge of the Brood X territory. The county was more heavily impacted by the Brood II cicadas, which last surfaced in 2013 and aren’t expected to return until 2030.
The recent emergence of Brood X cicadas after a few warm days last week has proven the experts correct. Prince William did not completely miss Brood X, but the only area to see a measurable volume of cicadas is in and around Lake Ridge, on the eastern edge of the county. That’s according to both Smith and the “Cicada Safari” app, which maps Brood X’s emergence based on citizen science observations.
Smith easily found several cicadas on the walking trails at Lake Ridge Park this week. She discovered some cicadas just emerging from the ground, some in the process of molting and others hanging out on the underside of leaves.
Smith, a Nokesville resident, is a huge fan of cicadas and even wrote a children’s book about cicadas called, “The Cicada Olympics: Engaging Kids in Live Insect Activities.”
She said she believes cicadas are “one of the best teaching tools out there for teaching kids about insect anatomy because they don’t bite, they can’t sting, and they’re clumsy and can’t really run away from you.”
Smith said it’s not too late to experience the ecological phenomena. Prince William residents can find cicadas in either Lake Ridge or Burke Lake parks, the latter of which is just north of Prince William in Fairfax County.
But it’s best to act quickly. The cicadas are probably peaking this weekend, Smith said, and are expected to be completely gone by the end of June.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.