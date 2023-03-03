The Kline dairy farm at the corner of the Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue has been in the news recently due to a proposal to plant townhouses and drive-throughs on part of the farm instead of crops. But there was a time not so long ago that the farm was so advanced and productive that another country’s leader wanted to see how they did it. That’s why Imelda Marcos and first lady Pat Nixon came to visit the Kline farm in September 1970.
Nora and Wilmer Kline bought the Kline farm in 1925. Two sons, Harley and Leon, returned to the farm after graduating from Virginia Tech full of good ideas learned there. Father and sons worked together to create one of the top-producing dairy herds in Virginia by the 1970s. They grew the farm to more than 400 acres. Wilmer’s brother Paul founded Kline’s Freeze and Kline’s Drive-in in Manassas. Members of the extended Kline family also owned other farms in the area.
Leon’s son, Don, who still lives on a piece of former Kline farmland, credits growing up on the farm with teaching him the value of hard work and entrepreneurship. He designed a prototype high-endurance aircraft while in college and now owns an engineering company in Manassas specializing in structural design. Fun fact: Don’s team, with him as the project manager, constructed the complicated and beautiful roof structure of the Dulles Airport Main Terminal.
But what about Imelda Marcos and first lady Pat Nixon? For background on the visit, let’s go back to September 1970 and to a country called the Philippines, where Imelda’s husband Ferdinand was the president. There was an election for members of a constitutional convention coming up in November 1970, and Ferdinand Marcos wanted to make sure that the delegates to the convention would be amenable to changing the constitution to allow him to remain in power.
In addition to visiting the Kline farm, Imelda Marcos had a meeting during the same 1970 visit with President Richard Nixon and separately with Richard Helms, the CIA director at the time, to convince them that elements of the Catholic church and communist fronts were trying to promote delegates to the convention that would change the Philippine government to socialist or communist form.
She tried to convince them that the U.S. needed to ensure that the socialists didn’t get power so that democracy would be preserved in the Philippines. Although wary of communist takeovers in that part of the world, after studying the issue, the U.S. government apparently did not share Imelda Marcos’s concerns and declined to get involved.
She also reportedly had a visit with the Pope during that September to try to get him to delay his visit to the Philippines for similar reasons, so it was a very busy month for Imelda Marcos that year.
Failing in his efforts to change the constitution so he could remain president indefinitely, Marcos employed martial law in 1972 and suspended elections. Marcos remained the dictator of his country until he was overthrown in 1986. Together, Ferdinand and Imelda stole around $10 billion dollars from the Philippine people and imprisoned and tortured tens of thousands.
Now back to the Kline farm in Manassas. It's not known exactly what Imelda Marcos hoped to learn from her visit to the Kline farm, but Marcos did have an agricultural reform program underway, seeing it as a way to address agrarian unrest and prevent political instability.
Presidential Decree 27 was designed to increase rice and corn production with the intense use of fertilizers and pesticides, among other things. This method was promoted by the oil and chemical companies that were instrumental in the production of the fertilizers and pesticides involved.
Unfortunately, most of the participants in the visit to the Kline farm that September day have passed on, except for Imelda Marcos and Ed Kline.
Ed remembers the Marcos visit, but he was just a young lad and has no idea what his dad, Wilmer Kline talked about with the first ladies. A newspaper article from the time claimed that Wilmer yelled, “Next time, bring the president! I’d like to know how you folks found out I voted for him!” as the helicopter carrying Pat Nixon and Imelda Marcos lifted off the ground.
I addition to being a productive farmer, Wilmer Kline apparently had a sense of humor!
Much of the original acreage of the Kline farm has been sold off. Now the townhouses, drive-throughs and self-storage facility included in the plan for the property may be the future cash crops that sprout up on the old Kline farm. One can’t help but wonder what Wilmer and his sons would think about that.
Reach Martin Jeter at sanmar02@aol.com
Sources: Marcos visits with Helms and the Pope in 1970: Imelda Marcos, the CIA and the Pope, A Secret History - The Constantine Report
Marcos and agrarian reform: The Marcos Agrarian Reform Program: Promises and Contradictions | Martial Law Museum
Don Kline: Kline Engineering (klineengineered.com)
Article on Imelda Marcos: The True Story Of The Woman Who Stole Billions From The Philippines (grunge.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.