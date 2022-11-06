No matter who wins Nov. 8, most of Prince William County’s residents will be represented in Congress next year by a working mom.
More than 204,300 of Prince William County’s 295,000 active registered voters reside in the newly drawn 7th District, meaning most county residents live within its boundaries. Both incumbent U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) and her Republican challenger, Supervisor Yesli Vega, are mothers of school-age children.
During a recent hour-long interview with the Prince William Times in mid-October, Spanberger, 43, said juggling family life with her responsibilities in Washington keeps her busy – but also gives her a better understanding of the challenges faced by all American families.
Spanberger and her husband, Adam, have three daughters, ages 14, 11 and 8, who are in ninth, sixth and third grades in Henrico County public schools.
Like most couples, Spanberger said she and Adam share family responsibilities. Adam Spanberger is an engineer who mostly works from home, which helps a lot, Spanberger said. He’s also a strategic Costco shopper -- “in and out in 25 minutes,” she said – and both help with homework: Adam fields math and science questions, while Abigail handles English, social studies and French.
Abigail says she stays on top of all the school emails, and she and Adam juggle activities and school events along with their parents, all four of whom live close by and can step in when needed, which is also a big help, Abigail Spanberger says.
Before Spanberger was elected to Congress in 2018, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service as an inspector, coordinating with Virginia and Maryland police on drug and money-laundering investigations, and spent eight and a half years working for the CIA on issues that included counter-terrorism and nuclear proliferation.
Spanberger often cites the experience in law-enforcement and foreign affairs she brings to Congress but says her views are also shaped by being a parent.
While most members of Congress are parents, few serve while raising school-age children. The average age of a U.S. representative is 58, while the average age of a U.S. senator is 64, according to a profile of the 117th Congress by the Congressional Research Service. According to an NBC report, about 160 members of Congress had school-age children in 2020, or about one third.
The Prince William Times asked Spanberger how being a parent of school-age kids shapes her positions on issues that recent polls say are most important to Virginia voters of both parties – including education, abortion and crime, particularly gun violence.
Vega, 37, is a Prince William County supervisor and a volunteer auxiliary sheriff’s deputy as well as a mom to two children, ages 14 and 13. Vega declined to respond to numerous requests for an interview from the Prince William Times.
Q: What can Congress do to improve Virginia's K-12 schools and colleges and universities?
“I've got an elementary school daughter, a middle school daughter, and a high school daughter, … so this is very personal to me,” Spanberger said. “… How much our federal legislators are supporting our public schools in Virginia and across the country is really important.”
Spanberger said the most important thing Congress did to help students catch up on lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic was to give school divisions additional funding. Prince William County Schools received nearly $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which the school division has four years to spend.
Beyond that, Spanberger said she has been working on allowing money saved in Virginia’s 529 plans to be used to pay for trade programs and certificate programs instead of only four-year college degrees. Spanberger said she would like to make the same change for Pell Grants, which are also limited to helping students pay college tuition.
“Expanding it to workforce training and credentialing is incredibly important,” Spanberger said. “… And we continue to work on that. It has really bipartisan support, and I'm proud of it.”
Asked how Congress could help Prince William schools improve graduation rates from students learning English as a second language as well as students with disabilities – both of which lag behind the school division’s overall graduation rate of 91% -- Spanberger again pointed to extra funding Congress provided school divisions through ARPA, which included dedicated money for English learners. But she also said Congress must provide more for special education services required by federal law, which she called “vastly underfunded.”
“The intent was to allow for a lot of flexibility for schools to really adjust to their own needs,” Spanberger said of the ARPA funding.
Spanberger noted that her support of ARPA funding has been the focus of Republican ads against her, which accuse her of “reckless spending.”
“This is a bill that I voted for. I’m proud of the money that it sent to localities,” Spanberger said. “It's spending that frankly went straight to our kids.”
Spanberger said she also supports additional funding for the federal Head Start program, which offers free preschool classes to low-income 3- and 4-year-olds.
“The data are clear that kids with access to a quality preschool education, [benefit] … in terms of their achievement, their graduation rates, their employment readiness, their earnings, what they ultimately end up paying as taxpayers,” Spanberger said. “All of it.”
Q: Congress failed to extend free school lunches for public school students this year. What is your position on this?
Spanberger says she supports federal funding to allow schools to serve free meals to students not only because it allowed students access to healthy food without obstacles but also because schools divisions told her it was more efficient. Schools were able to bulk buy ingredients at a lower cost and avoid the administrative work of keeping up with student school meal accounts.
The programs, she said, “have been a lifeline for school districts looking to provide healthy meals to students, navigate supply chain issues and grapple with rising food costs.”
Spanberger said she sponsored the “Keeping School Meals Flexible Act” with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania’s 1st District, which would have extended the child nutrition waivers through June 2023, but the bill did not pass.
Spanberger said she hopes formal research into the benefits of free school meals will help bolster the case for Congress reinstating the funding in the near future.
Q: ARPA increased the child tax credit to $3,000, or $250 a month, for kids ages 6 to 17, and to $3,600, or $300 a month, for younger children. It also made the payments refundable for those who don’t pay enough taxes to qualify and delivered monthly payments to parents. The program cut child poverty rates by one-third but expired in 2021. Do you support reinstating it?
“We saw a near immediate reduction in child poverty … that was just kind of breathtaking, and much like early access to childhood education, we know that reduction of childhood poverty pays dividends to society in terms of a child’s success,” Spanberger said, adding she supports extending the monthly child tax credit payments.
Spanberger added that “it benefits all of us economically when fewer kids are being raised in poverty.”
To reinstate the program, however, more support is needed.
“We’ve got to make the coalition bigger [of] people who support it because not enough [members of Congress] support it right now to keep it in place,” she said.
Q: How does being a mother impact your views on abortion rights and gun violence?
Spanberger said she was fortunate to have three healthy pregnancies but strongly believes that all women should have the right to the health care they need without interference from the government.
“As federal legislators, [we] shouldn't be mandating anything, and certainly not mandating pregnancy,” Spanberger said. “And with my daughters, the idea that now my daughters, as they're growing into adulthood, will have fewer rights than I had when I was growing into adulthood … is concerning.”
Spanberger said she’s worried that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts other rights based on the right to privacy in jeopardy, such as marriage equality.
The possibility that medical procedures could be curtailed by doctors’ fear of running afoul of state abortion laws is also a concern and could impact a woman’s ability to get an IUD, receive some kinds of fertility treatments or be treated for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies or nonviable pregnancies, she said.
“That is a heartbreak beyond heartbreak,” Spanberger said. “And it's not up to me to dictate to a doctor or a woman what her choices should be or what choices she should make.”
On gun violence, Spanberger said she supported the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” which the House and Senate passed in June following mass shootings at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, whose customers were mostly African American.
The law dedicates $4.5 billion to state grant programs to reduce gun violence and expand access to community and school-based behavioral health services for children and families. It also provided funding for the 988 National Suicide Crisis Lifeline.
Spanberger said the law is “an important step in the right direction.”
“It's the first piece of gun violence prevention legislation passed in decades, but there's more that we can do,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger said she supports raising the minimum age at which someone can purchase a rifle from 18 to 21 as well as the proposed assault weapons ban of 2021, which would make it illegal to “knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon or large capacity ammunition feeding device.”
Limiting large capacity magazines would allow law enforcement agencies to have an advantage over “the bad guys,” she added, noting that lives were saved in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Doughlas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, involving former congresswoman Gabby Giffords when the gunmen had to stop to reload.
“We know that in the Parkland shooting, when [shooter Nikolas Cruz] stopped to reload, a group of kids were able to run away down a staircase. So it's real,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger noted that the Parkland shooting, which left 17 dead and 17 injured, also prompted the Republican-led Florida state legislature to implement a so-called “red flag law,” which is also something she supports. Virginia has had a red flag law since 2020.
“The idea that there are federal legislators or local legislators who think the answer is a bulletproof backpack is just horrific to me,” Spanberger said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
