Wheeler says ‘PW Digital Gateway’ plan could reduce residents’ tax burden

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said in a recent interview she would “consider” voting to allow data centers to be built on 2,133 acres in the county’s rural crescent as a way to boost commercial tax revenue and reduce the residential tax rate.
The proposal, known as the “PW Digital Gateway,” asks county supervisors to replan a rural residential and agricultural area bordering Manassas National Battlefield Park to allow for the construction of up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers. The landowners have filed an application for a comprehensive plan amendment to accomplish that goal, although data centers would still need rezonings to build in the area.
The developers behind the CPA say it could provide a massive boost in commercial tax revenues for the county.
“If we can reduce the residential tax burden on our homeowners, I think that really improves our quality of life while still being able to fund the things that people want, like good school systems, parks and quality fire and rescue and police departments. I think we need more commercial [tax] revenue to do that. And if someone's going to offer to invest billions of dollars in Prince William County, I am definitely going to consider it,” Wheeler, D-At Large, said in an interview on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Data centers have become a major source of commercial tax revenue for the county in recent years, generating $79 million in fiscal year 2021. But the county still generates more than 80% of its local tax revenue from residential real estate taxes, and it has struggled to meet a goal of increasing its commercial tax base to 35% of local revenues, as outlined in the 2017 five-year strategic plan.
In 2021, the board of county supervisors lowered the county’s real estate tax rate for the first time since 2017, but average residential tax bills still increased by $264 due to rising home assessments.
“I don't believe that we can sustain over an 80% reliance on residential tax revenue for the kind of county we want to live in. I think it’s difficult. And so, my main goal, as I campaigned on, has been to increase our commercial tax base,” Wheeler said.
According to the PW Digital Gateway application, at full build-out, the development will generate an estimated $700 million per year in real estate and computer property taxes. So far, no independent analysis has been done to verify that claim. But the developers point to Loudoun County for comparison, where 25 million square feet of data centers contributed $586 million in local taxes in 2021.
Currently, about a quarter of Loudoun County’s general fund revenue – money collected only from local taxes – comes from taxes on data centers, “enough to cover all operating expenditures for Loudoun County government,” according to Loudoun County’s Economic Department. By comparison, Prince William County received about 7% of its $1.125 billion in local general fund revenues from data center taxes, according to the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
Loudoun County’s business personal property tax rate on computer equipment is $4.20 per $100 in assessed value, while Prince William County’s rate is $1.50.
Opponents cite impacts on environment, views from the battlefield
The PW Digital Gateway plan has caused alarm among local conservation and civic groups who are concerned about its impact on the viewshed from Manassas National Battlefield Park and its impact on the environment. Most of the land in the application is along the Pageland Lane corridor, which is adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park and Conway Robinson State Forest.
About 27% of the plan’s 2,133 acres are forested, and 259 acres are in the Chesapeake Bay Resource Protection Area, which is protected by the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, according to the application.
In response to questions about the Digital Gateway’s environmental impacts, Wheeler said: “Every project in Prince William County takes into account existing watersheds, environmental impacts and the protection of the environmental resource areas.”
“Every project has to take into account the streams and their effect on the watershed, whether it’s the new interchange at (Va.) 234 and Balls Ford Road, or any other project in that corridor. I see this as no different than other projects that we're doing throughout the county,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler also said changes to the Pageland Lane corridor in the area of Manassas National Battlefield are imminent regardless of the PW Digital Gateway plan because of encroaching development in nearby areas outside the rural area boundaries. The area, once a mostly-residential and farming community near Va. 29 and Interstate 66 on the edge of the county’s “rural crescent,” has seen an increase in development, including that of new data centers.
The developers and residents behind the PW Digital Gateway CPA, most of whom live in the Pageland Lane corridor, say the area “is no longer rural.” They claim new development in the area has created unmanageable traffic congestion, and that a Dominion Energy transmission line built in 2008 has changed Pageland Lane’s once-rural character.
“No matter what happens, Pageland Lane's going to be developed in one capacity or another," Wheeler said. "It could be by-right breweries, large agritourism businesses; it could be chopped up into 10-acre lots with large houses without any public discourse or board consideration. To say [Pageland Lane] is going to remain the same way as it is today, I think is disingenuous.”
CPA proposes development ‘restricted to data centers’
Opponents of the PW Digital Gateway CPA worry it would open the door to other industrial uses beyond data centers in the rural crescent, such as warehouses and distribution centers.
Technically, the CPA would change the underlying land-use of the area from agricultural to “tech/flex.” According to county code, the tech/flex designation allows for “production, flex office/warehouse space, and warehousing uses that do not require large outdoor storage or produce nuisances such as noise, dust or vibration.”
The PW Digital Gateway CPA proposes that development in the 2,133 acres be restricted only to data centers.
Rebecca Horner, deputy county executive and acting planning director, said in an interview last week that any uses that fit within the tech/flex designation could request a rezoning there if the PW Digital Gateway application is approved.
“I definitely could see industrial uses wanting to locate on potential industrial land because the county doesn’t have a lot of it. It wouldn't surprise me if somebody asked if the board would be interested in a rezoning,” Horner said.
But Horner said if the PW Digital Gateway is approved with language discouraging uses other than data centers, the county planning office would be obligated to recommend that any requests for rezonings for other industrial development be denied. Horner added that “it would be up to the board to hold that line.”
Wheeler said she has no intention of allowing anything except data centers to be sited on Pageland Lane.
“It's really clear that the [comprehensive plan amendment] only allows for data centers. And I am not proposing anything besides data centers in that corridor at all. I wouldn't support anything besides data centers,” she said. “We don't want distribution centers or heavy industrial along that area.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(5) comments
Funny, Ann Wheeler forgot to mentiont these scathing comments from Superintendent Bies from the Masassas National Battlefield.
"I believe that the intensive development of the Pageland Lane corridor is the single greatest threat to Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearly three decades."
"The impact of this proposal on the Park is comparable to two proposals in the late 1980's and the early 1990's that galvanized the historic preservation movement and garnered nationwide attention."
"I believe that as more people throughout Prince William County - and across the nation - become aware of this proposal and its impact on the Park, the Board of County Supervisors will face a similar outcry."
"Previously, I have written and testified before you about the significant benefits the Park provides the County both in terms of job creation and economic output, and also as an open space in which local residents can hike, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about their nation's history. This experience could be forever changed should you elect to intensively develop the rural area along the park's western edge."
"The (CPA application) package contains numerous inaccuracies, omissions, and mischaracterizations."
The truth shall set you free Ann Wheeler. Here you go citizens. The truth. There are zero legal restrictions to prevent changes in order to allow any use once this land is removed from the rural crescent. This is the vision of Ann, read it below.
At-large board Chair Ann Wheeler (D) said in an interview Friday, Jan. 22, that she would be willing to look for new commercial- and industrial-zoned land within the rural area and possibly expand the county’s data center overlay district into the rural area as the board updates the county’s comprehensive plan.
“We need more commercial land and industrial land. We’ve got to find it somewhere,” Wheeler said during the board’s Jan. 19 meeting.
Attracting new businesses to the county, a key goal of Wheeler’s 2019 campaign, would increase the county’s commercial tax base, she said, and “reduce the [tax] burden” on county residents. The county’s current residential property tax rate of $1.125 per $100 is the sixth highest in Northern Virginia. Past boards have also aimed to increase the commercial tax base but have struggled to do so.
“We need to have a longer-term vision for Prince William County,” Wheeler said. “We’re still really trying to figure out what we want to be over the next 20 years, and we need flexibility… in how we move forward to get our commercial or industrial tax base larger.”
And now she rolls out the biggest lie! What a comedy. Our taxes will never go down. We will need schools, services, roads, more libraries, more PW county staff in BS jobs and my taxes will continue to go up and up. I’m retired, my kids haven’t gone to PWC schools since 1984, I don’t use the library since the invention of Kindle, and my taxes go up every single year. We don’t believe you, Ms Wheeler. You have proven to be untrustworthy and less than honest over and over again.
Odd, given how construction of other data centers didn't reduce residential taxes ... or even keep them from being raised. Wheeler's credentials suggest some level of intelligence and complex reasoning. Then she speaks.
PWC's overall budget is astronomically wasteful. Your out-of-pocket expense for residential real estate tax will never go down significantly. If taxes go down, assessments go up. That's OK. I'll be voting with my feet fairly soon.
