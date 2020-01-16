Newly elected Board Chairman Ann Wheeler says she’ll focus her efforts on school funding, transportation improvements and economic development as the new chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

During her “state of the county” address, given at the inaugural 2020 supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7, Wheeler laid out ambitious goals to improve the county’s school system, including goals to provide incremental raises for teachers, hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes and expand the county’s current pre-K program.

Wheeler also said the county would need to find a way to update older school facilities to make sure students have the same educational experience regardless of the school they’re zoned to attend.

“We must invest in our public schools and capital infrastructure to make Prince William County a community where families throughout Northern Virginia seek to locate in order to provide advantages for our children’s future,” Wheeler said.

In an interview Sunday, Wheeler said the board hasn’t had any explicit talks about the county’s revenue sharing agreement yet. The county’s portion of funding to local is generally limited by the agreement, which allocates 57.23% of the county’s general fund tax revenue to the school division.

During the campaign, Wheeler and the board’s other Democratic supervisors said the revenue sharing agreement should set a floor but not a ceiling on the county’s contribution to local schools.

“I expect that [conversation] to take place, as well as additional school funding, after we see the county executive’s proposed budget and the schools’ proposed budget,” Wheeler said.

Transportation projects also topped the list of priorities for the new chair. Wheeler said she would focus on improving the county’s roads and look for ways to fund the $355 million road bond approved by voters in November.

Prince William County has been plagued by increased traffic congestion as more residents have moved to the county. The county has added nearly 200,000 new residents since 2000, and 100,000 more residents are expected to move to the county by 2040.

“We must find ways of improving our transit system as voters overwhelmingly approved the $355 million bond program,” Wheeler said. “We must find ways to invest in the road projects in the referendum, especially a solution to Route 28.”

The road bond includes $200 million for improvements for Va. 28. The county is looking at options to either widen the road between Liberia Avenue and Fairfax County or to create a four-lane bypass that would extend Godwin Drive beyond its current terminus at Va. 234 Business or Sudley Road.

The bypass would cut through about four miles of mostly undeveloped land behind the West Gate area alongside Flat Branch creek, a tributary of Bull Run.

Wheeler also said she would examine new options for increased public transit in Prince William, including studying the extension of the Metro line to Woodbridge and reconsidering the extension of VRE to Gainesville.

The VRE Operations Board decided in March 2017 that the more than $600 million cost to extend the VRE to Gainesville or Haymarket was too expensive given the projected number of riders likely to use the new service.

“We must dream big and lay the groundwork for a future that brings multiple transit opportunities to Prince William County,” Wheeler said. “We must make land use decisions that support development around key bus, road and rail transportation hubs.”

Wheeler said Sunday that studies to examine extensions of Metro land the VRE have support from the county’s state delegation. Wheeler said the recently announced Long Bridge expansion shows that opportunities to expand regional transportation infrastructure are a possibility.

“That, to me, happened very quickly, which indicates to me that regional projects can come about in a short amount of time. I don’t want to sit around and pretend it’s never going to happen,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler also addressed the need for increased economic development in the county, saying the county had relied on residential tax revenue to fund community needs while also trying to hold the lowest tax rates in Northern Virginia.

“This has left our county behind in our ability to provide certain critical services and infrastructure,” Wheeler said. “While our economic development efforts have prioritized commercial investment, in the future we need to further increase the number of high wage jobs here in our own community.”

Prince William has one of the highest percentage of residents in the region who work outside of the county, contributing to long commute times for county residents. Wheeler said bringing more businesses to the county, “small and large,” would help shorten commutes and lessen residents’ tax bills.

Wheeler concluded her speech by highlighting the county’s changing demographics, noting that nearly one-third of the county’s population speaks a language other than English at home and 25% of county residents are foreign-born.

“We are different community than we were 20 years ago and today, Prince William County is a majority-minority community,” Wheeler said. “Together, we must strive to make decisions that will lead Prince William County into the future as we discard the vestiges of divisiveness and intolerance, and we have much to do as we embark on this journey.”

