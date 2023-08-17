Tracking the spread of data centers in Prince William County

This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors may vote in November on the controversial rezoning applications to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. A full-screen, interactive version of the map can be found here.

 

 Chris Stern and Laura Stanton for the Piedmont Journalism Foundation
wawright
wawright

It appears that Ann Wheeler’s corporate masters have called in their marker and the reprehensible Prince William Digital Gateway is being prepared for them as an early Christmas present.

It’s an interesting contrast in responsiveness since Wheeler’s actual constituents were never able to get the time of day from her. The favor was returned when the electorate decided to reward her with early retirement effective January 1st. Unfortunately, we still have to suffer her awful judgment and petty vindictiveness until then. You could get a sizeable pool going trying to bet how big a hole she will dig for us before we get to clear out her office.

While Ann Wheeler will soon be yesterday’s racing tips, don’t forget her accomplices without whom her dirty deeds cannot be accomplished. Her obedient sidekicks Boddye, Franklin, Bailey and Angry all anticipate political futures despite their fingerprints all over the same unpopular projects. Devlin Technology Park and John Marshall Commons Technology Park could also be pushed through during the “lame duck” period when the supervisors’ electoral accountability would be minimized.

The foregoing makes it imperative that citizens ascertain each supervisor candidate’s intentions on these proposals before casting their vote on November 7th. The futility of recent public hearings confirms that we’ll have absolutely no leverage afterward.

The election season will start in earnest when supervisors return from their August recess. If supporters of these divisive proposals believe their benefits outweigh the risks, they should make those arguments and publicly pledge their intentions to the voters. There can be no evasion on such consequential decisions.

