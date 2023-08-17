The Prince William Digital Gateway, a controversial plan to open about 2,100 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park with 28 to 34 new data centers, seems likely to come before the county supervisors for a vote on Nov. 21.
That’s according to emails exchanged between Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, an attorney for one of the data center developers involved in the project and other members of county staff.
The date has yet to be announced publicly, but if Wheeler’s emailed intentions come to fruition, the county’s largest and most consequential commercial rezoning in decades will happen on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving before a possibly lame-duck board. The public hearing and possible vote will fall after the Nov. 7 election but before the current supervisors’ terms end on Dec. 31.
In an email obtained by the Prince William Times, Antonio J. Calabrese, an attorney for data center developer QTS, asked the county to schedule public hearings before the planning commission and board of county supervisors on the two QTS rezoning applications – PW Digital Gateway North and PW Digital Gateway South -- “as soon as feasible.” Calabrese went on to state that the county’s one-year time limit for reviewing the applications is up, and that QTS has a right to have them heard by law. The county accepted the rezoning applications for processing on July 11, 2022, Calabrese wrote. Calabrese cited state code and the county’s code of ordinances in reference to the one-year review limit.
Wheeler responded on Sunday, July 30, by requesting County Executive Christopher Shorter to schedule the rezoning applications to be heard before the board on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Wheeler was the only county supervisor attached to the email thread, along with other members of county staff.
“While we are now past this year, it is my understanding, and I am affirming, that Prince William County needs to bring this case forward in a timely manner as requested,” Wheeler wrote. “Therefore I am scheduling these two QTS rezoning cases noted below to be heard by the Board of County Supervisors at our November 21, 2023, meeting and they are now on that agenda.”
Wheeler declined to comment further on her choice of the November date, citing her July 30th email as “clear and self-explanatory" for why she picked that date.
Wheeler did state in her email to Shorter that she would potentially amend the date due to “the vacation schedule of my colleagues and other issues that may arise.”
Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, a PW Digital Gateway opponent whose district encompasses the proposed data center corridor, sent an email to Shorter on Aug. 15 criticizing Wheeler’s decision to schedule the rezoning votes without notifying or consulting other members of the board. Weir said in his email to Shorter he was unaware of the decision until Tuesday and received notice of the email correspondence through the county attorney’s office.
“That my office, whose district the applications lie in, was not notified until August 15, 2023, (19 days later) makes the matter more egregious,” Weir said in his email. “The residents and taxpayers of the county, and particularly those of the Gainesville District, demand better, and I should not have to go through the county attorney’s office to secure correspondence that directly impacts the district,” Weir wrote.
Weir also said in his email that Wheeler cannot “affirm” Calabrese’s legal assertions in his July 11th email due to Wheeler not being an attorney, and that the legal assertions are the purview of the county attorney’s office. It’s not clear if Wheeler discussed Calabrese’s email with the county attorney before writing the July 30 email. Weir also argued that under county ordinance only the planning director can decide whether a rezoning application is ready for a public hearing.
Wheeler declined to comment on the substance of Weir’s statements but was critical of him, saying Weir is “often wrong in the positions and beliefs he holds.”
Weir and others say the rezoning applications are not yet ready to be voted on. The county planning office released a third round of comments on the applications last week, and several county agencies asked QTS and Compass Datacenters, the other developer involved in the PW Digital Gateway, for more information.
The Manassas National Battlefield Park superintendent asked for more study to locate Civil War graves in the Pageland Farm area, while the county historical commission asked for further assessments of the data centers’ impact on the battlefield’s viewshed as well as more specifics about how the developers will protect the area’s historic landscapes.
In its comments, the Prince William Service Authority, which will supply the area with water and sewer lines, said they could not provide their assessment until fall at the earliest – and not until the developers provide more specific information regarding the data centers’ water needs.
Finally, the county’s planning staff on Friday, Aug. 11 released 16 pages of comments detailing deficiencies of the PW Digital Gateway North rezoning application alone and asking for a fourth submission of the documents.
“Staff encourages a resubmittal of the project to address the remaining issues,” the review packet says.
“I don't think the application is ripe,” Weir said of the rezoning applications. “But if the applicant wants to take his chances on an incomplete application with all kinds of questions, that's their purview.”
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
It appears that Ann Wheeler’s corporate masters have called in their marker and the reprehensible Prince William Digital Gateway is being prepared for them as an early Christmas present.
It’s an interesting contrast in responsiveness since Wheeler’s actual constituents were never able to get the time of day from her. The favor was returned when the electorate decided to reward her with early retirement effective January 1st. Unfortunately, we still have to suffer her awful judgment and petty vindictiveness until then. You could get a sizeable pool going trying to bet how big a hole she will dig for us before we get to clear out her office.
While Ann Wheeler will soon be yesterday’s racing tips, don’t forget her accomplices without whom her dirty deeds cannot be accomplished. Her obedient sidekicks Boddye, Franklin, Bailey and Angry all anticipate political futures despite their fingerprints all over the same unpopular projects. Devlin Technology Park and John Marshall Commons Technology Park could also be pushed through during the “lame duck” period when the supervisors’ electoral accountability would be minimized.
The foregoing makes it imperative that citizens ascertain each supervisor candidate’s intentions on these proposals before casting their vote on November 7th. The futility of recent public hearings confirms that we’ll have absolutely no leverage afterward.
The election season will start in earnest when supervisors return from their August recess. If supporters of these divisive proposals believe their benefits outweigh the risks, they should make those arguments and publicly pledge their intentions to the voters. There can be no evasion on such consequential decisions.
