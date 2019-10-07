The Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center, or RELIC, is offering several events of historic interest this month, including a history lesson covering events from 100 years ago and a family history fair.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Prince William County Historian and Preservationist Bill Backus will talk about life in Prince William County in 1919, focusing on the effects World War I had on the county.
People who attend the talk will also learn how the county was changing at the approach of the Roaring '20s. The talk, between 7 and 8:30 p.m., will be held at the Bull Run Regional Library.
During the second-annual Fall Family History Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 19, representatives from local history organizations will be at the Montclair Community Library to talk about genealogical resources available in the county.
Tours of the Barnes House, located on grounds of the library, will be available. The house belonged to freed slave Eppa Barnes and his family and then was later used as a tavern. A historic marker at the house will also be unveiled during the event.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is at 5049 Waterway Drive in Dumfries.
RELIC is also encouraging people to bring in any World War I and World War II images, letters or documents they might have to Bull Run Regional Library on Oct. 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to be scanned for use at the Library of Virginia archives.
The Library of Virginia partnered with the World War I and World War II Commemoration Commission to create an online collection of documentation from the two wars.
Call 703-792-4540 or email relic2@pwcgov.org to register for the events. Registration is requested but not required.
