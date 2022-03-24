One of the developers of a proposed new data center corridor in Western Prince William County known as the “PW Digital Gateway” has filed a rezoning application encompassing about half of the rural acres there. The move follows months of controversy over a proposed comprehensive plan change that would lay the groundwork for a massive new industrial development along Pageland Lane, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The rezoning application, filed Feb. 28 by QTS Data Centers, along with interviews with involved landowners, sheds new light on plans to turn a community of horse farms and 10-acre homesteads into a data center zone of up to 2,133 acres.
Here’s what we know now:
Two zones – north and south – with more to come: The initial re-zoning application involves 812 of the 2,133 acres included in the comprehensive plan amendment encompassing the larger “PW Digital Gateway.” The land in the rezoning request is separated into two zones: north and south. The 12 landowners involved have agreed to sell their land, if it can be rezoned, to QTS, which owns centers in Ashburn, Manassas and Richmond.
Meanwhile, 90 other landowners with 805 acres between and adjacent to the two zones are under contract to sell their properties to Compass Datacenters of Dallas if Compass can achieve a re-zoning of their land. However, it is not yet known when Compass would file for a rezoning for their properties, according sources close to the agreement who asked that their names now not be published.
An email to Compass to confirm its involvement in the PW Digital Gateway was not returned this week.
An estimated $112 million in annual tax revenue: The QTS rezoning application says its north and south zones would support 7.9 million square feet of data centers to be built by 2030. If that happens, Prince William County finance department calculations suggest the annual tax income from both real estate and equipment taxes would total about $112 million.
Presumably, data centers built on the properties of the Compass group could add another $112 million in revenue if the comprehensive plan amendment and rezonings are approved. Those amounts fall far short of the $700 million promised by advocates of the new data center corridor.
Bi-County Parkway segment? The rezoning application proposes turning Pageland Lane into a four-lane road with an adjacent multi-use pathway. In this, some see a return of the long-opposed road formerly known as the “Bi-County Parkway,” which the Prince William Board of County Supervisors dropped from consideration in the ongoing comprehensive plan update on March 1.
“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” said Elena Schlossberg-Kunkel, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, which opposes the parkway and the data center corridor.
Re-zoning applicants, however, insist that the widened Pageland Lane would serve the data center corridor only and would not extend to Loudoun County or connect with Interstate 66 and Va. 234, as the proposed Bi-County Parkway, now known as Va. 234 Bypass Extended, is proposed to do.
Public hearings expected in late summer: A newly released timeline for the comprehensive plan amendment underlying the PW Digital Gateway shows the proposal will likely come before the Prince William County Planning Commission in June or July and then the Prince William Board of County Supervisors later in the summer.
Mary Ann Ghadban, a landowner and commercial developer who has been spearheading the PW Digital Gateway, said she believes the rezoning – a six-month process in itself – could not be approved until the comprehensive plan amendment is approved. That could push the rezoning into 2023. If both are ultimately approved, building plans, infrastructure plans and construction will further lengthen the time the project will take to come to fruition.
Still vague on details: The PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment has become highly controversial, with significant opposition from county, state and federal agencies complaining of lost forest land, compromised viewsheds from Manassas Battlefield National Park and potential water pollution.
The QTS rezoning application, which is in its early stages, is thin on details about how the applicant would deal with those issues. The application says draft proffers – that is, what the developer promises to do to mitigate damages and concerns – will be submitted after consultation with the National Park Service, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and after a review of viewshed studies.
The application does propose that its buildings be limited to three floors, or no more than 80 feet tall, in the north zone, and to two floors in the south zone, which is closer to Manassas National Battlefield Park. In the south there would also be 50-foot-wide buffers around the development’s perimeter plus 44 acres of forested and open space adjacent to residential areas and the park.
Applicants acknowledge lower tax revenue projections: One big selling point for the new data corridor has been the revenue it would generate. Ghadban, who owns 55 acres, calls the proposal a “win-win” for landowners like herself and for the county’s coffers. Regarding landowners’ profits, Ghadban’s neighbor, Page Snyder, who lives on 185 acres in the south zone, said they would receive “substantially less” than the $1 million per acre seen in data center deals elsewhere – but she would not be more specific.
Citizens voicing support of the plan have latched onto predictions that a corridor with 27.6 million square feet of data center buildings – the amount the full 2,133-acre corridor could support -- would generate about $700 million a year in new tax revenue. They argue the money would provide new resources for schools and county services and could potentially reduce real estate taxes, which could help lower-income residents.
“If we believe in equity and fairness, we need to do the right thing,” Ghadban said in a recent interview.
But an analysis by Tim Leclerc, Prince William County’s deputy finance director, predicts that at the county’s current tax rates, a full data center buildout in 20 years would generate a little more than $400 million a year. His analysis predicts that 7.8 million square feet of data centers – a number close to the 7.9 million acres included in the initial rezoning application – would generate $112.6 million in revenue.
Ghadban disputes Leclerc’s projections and said she is waiting to see the estimates in an upcoming analysis by the county’s economic development department.
But If Leclerc’s $400 million estimate is correct, she said: “Are we not happy with $400 million?” And if the $112 million prediction is correct, she said that’s OK, too.
“What else are you going to get $112 million [annual] revenue off of?” she asked. “Not a thing.”
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.