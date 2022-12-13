Pathway to 2040 Comp plan update generic

Part of the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land use map that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing and vote on tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 13.

 Prince William County
Screen shot of Conservation residential along Vint Hill Road

A wide swath of land along Vint Hill Road, marked with diagonal lines, is planned for "conservation residential" under the final draft land-use plan included in the "Pathway to 2040" comprehensive plan update.
Conservaition residential along Bristow Road

An area along Bristow Road planned for "conservation residential," designated by the diagonal lines, in the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land-use map.
Conservation residential along Fauquier County line

An area along the Fauquier County line designated for "conservation residential" in the final land-use draft of the Pathway to 2040 plan.
the proposed Devlin Technology park on the long range plan

The area proposed for the Devlin Technology Park, the blue "I-3" area along Devlin Road, is shown on the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land-use map as replanned for "Industrial-3," a designation that includes data centers.
Compton property next to Manassas Mall planned for data centers

The Compton farm property, located next to Manassas Mall, is shown on the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 map as "I-3," an industrial designation that would allow for data centers. The I-3 is the turquoise blue color.

The grey area on the map designated as "PL" is Unity Reed High School, which is surrounded by "I-4," shown in darker blue, and "I-3" designations, both of which allow for data centers.
Independent Hill areas planned for data centers

The Independent Hill area, as shown on the Pathway to 2040 land-use map, shows "I-3" designations, shown in lighter blue, next to Colgan High School, shown by the "PL" designation, for "public land," at the top of the map and adjacent to the landfill on Va. 234.
Areas planned for data centers in the Occoquan District

In the Occoquan District, areas designated "Industrial-3," which would allow for data centers, are located adjacent to the 14th high school site, designated by the "PL" designation at the top right side of the map.

Other "I-3" areas are near "The Landing," along Caton Hill Road, and near the Potomac Mills mall.

These areas are designated on the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land-use map, which will be considered by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Areas of North Woodbridge designated as "I-3"

Areas in turquoise blue in North Woodbridge are designated as "I-3," which would allow for data centers, in the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land-use map.
Delaney Tract on Pathway to 2040 map

The 660-acre "Delaney Tract" is shown in the light-green "conservation residential" designation on the final draft of the Pathway to 2040 land-use map. The designation is controversial because it would allow hundreds of homes in an area otherwise designated as the "Occoquan Reservoir Protection Area." The new area is proposed to be downplanned to one home per 5 acres to protect the reservoir from over development.

Critics say the "Delaney Tract" should be included in the Occoquan Reservoir Protection Area. 
