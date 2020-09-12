What does back to school look like this year? Whatever form it takes for you and your family, there are plenty of resources at Prince William Public Libraries to support parents, teachers, grandparents and even interested adults with no students at home.
PWPL recently added extra titles to help those who are in the midst of homeschooling or virtual learning. “The Independent Learner’s Guide to Successful Home-Schooling” and “Extraordinary Parenting: The Essential Guide to Parenting and Educating at Home,” will come in handy to supplement formal instruction.
“Home Learning Year by Year,” is another new title to supplement PWPL’s already rich offerings about homeschool curriculums. This revised edition is a classic in the field.
Also hot right now are how-to books that lead to educational enrichment. “Wild and Free Handcrafts: 32 Activities to Build Confidence, Creativity and Skill,” is full of photographic step-by-step instructions for parent and child activities.
“The Pocket Book of Backyard Experiments: Discover the Laboratory in Your Garden,” is also sure to help create a school without walls, as will “Forest School Adventure: Outdoor Skills and Play for Children.”
Everyone worries about screen time, so books such as “Game On! Screen-Free Fun for Children Two and Up,” offer great guidance about activities that help tame the screen-monster.
A 2018 title, “The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life,” can also be helpful
For the littlest learners, there are numerous back-to-school picture books and board books – titles such as “Little Critter Goes to School,” or the classic, “The Berenstain Bears Go Back to School.”
Searching PWPL’s catalog for the keywords “back to school” will bring up many more great stories. While back-to-school is an entirely different scenario right now, many of the issues remain the same.
Thinking of school, my personal favorite novel is “Dear Committee Members.” The letters of the curmudgeonly professor depicted will make you laugh out loud, but may also bring you to tears. What more likely combination is there to represent the mixed emotions of the onset of fall and all the subsequent changes it brings?
Of course, the obvious response to the stress of the unknown is to take a deep breath and relax with an enjoyable activity. Luckily, you have a great fall publishing season in store. Many big titles from the usual spring publishing push have now been rescheduled for autumn.
Look for new titles by favorite authors Lee Child, Janet Evanovich, Louise Penny, David Baldacci, John Grisham, and even the latest “Wimpy Kid” book.
Already published and currently riding high on the demand list are Jodi Picoult’s “The Book of Two Ways,” and “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett – both interestingly focused on duality. In Bennett’s book, we meet Black twins who choose different paths, and in the Picoult book, the survivor of a plane crash confronts two very different paths and must choose.
Meanwhile, you can choose your path -- to learn or to escape. Either way, PWPL’s collection of e-books, e-audios and printed books are all here for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.