Did you know that many of the films recognized last month at the Academy Awards are based on books?
Here’s a look at the recent nominees and winners from the 2020 Academy Awards and the books from which they were adapted or inspired:
“The Irishman,” nominated for “Best Picture,” was adapted from “I Heard You Paint Houses,” by Charles Brant.
“The Two Popes,” nominated for “Best Adapted Screenplay,” was adapted from “The Pope,” by Anthony McCarten.
“Joker,” an American thriller that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for “Actor in a Leading Role,” is based on DC Comics characters.
“Little Women,” was the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.
“Jojo Rabbit,” which earned Scarlett Johansson one of two nominations for acting (the other being “Marriage Story”), is an adaptation of “Caging Skies,” by Christine Leunens.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” for which Tom Hanks was nominated as for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role,” was adapted from “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers,” by Maxwell King.
“Hair Love,” which was awarded “Best Animated Short Film,” is based on a picture book written by Matthew A. Cherry.
The song “I’m Standing With You,” is from the movie “Breakthrough,” which was based on the book “The Impossible,” by Joyce Smith and Ginger Kolbaba.
Another nominated song, “Into the Unknown,” from the hit sequel “Frozen 2,” has its own beginnings in book form. “Frozen,” was inspired by “The Snow Queen,” by Hans Christian Andersen.
