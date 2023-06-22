Photo_Business_Spouts_Main.jpeg

Produce, including organic and locally grown, is front and center inside the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Manassas. 

 Photo by Sondra Anzalone
Photo_Business_Sprouts_outdoor.jpeg

Sprouts is located at 8431 Sudley Road in the Manaport Shopping Center. 
Photo_Business_Sprouts_inside view.jpeg

An view of the store's interior.
Photo_Business_Sprouts_vegan.jpeg

Sprouts Farmers Market has an extensive selection of vegan products. 
Photo_Business_Sprouts_bulk 2.jpeg

The bulk section is large and includes everything from baking supplies to snack mixes and candies to spices.
Photo_Business_Sprouts_bulk.jpeg

The bulk section is large and includes everything from baking supplies to snack mixes and candies to spices.
Photo_Business_Sprouts_ready made meals.jpeg

Sprouts has a wide selection of freshly prepared meals.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.