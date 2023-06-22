Most chain groceries position their produce either to the far left or right side of their stores. At Sprouts Farmers Market, all the fresh fruits and vegetables are front and center.
“Produce is the heartbeat of the store,” said Lauren Frank, manager of public relations. “It’s the cornerstone of the company.”
It certainly appeared that way during a recent visit to the new Sprouts Farmers Market in Manassas, which opened mid-May. This is Sprouts’ second Virginia store. The other is in Herndon.
“Manassas is a growing market, which was one of the reasons we chose to open a store here. We can't wait for the community to see what we have in store,” said Dan Croce, regional vice president of Sprouts Farmers Market.
The large, well-lit store featured lots of unexpected finds, including an array of healthy produce and boxed foods; time-saving, ready-made meals; and bulk bins.
Organic and local produce
The fruits and vegetables looked bright and fresh, with minimal packaging, and were organized by use. A large, central display devoted to “seasonal produce” gets changed regularly, said Frank.
Cherries and other stone fruit like peaches will be arriving shortly, followed by apples in the fall, she said.
A stand of local asparagus and corn were showcased with a sign and QR code encouraging shoppers to learn more about the Virginia-based grower. The store partners with a variety of local growers and companies to support communities and bring the freshest ingredients to customers, Frank said.
Nonnative fruits, like jackfruit and pepino melons, were also available.
Options for everyone
Aside from produce, Sprouts Farmers Market has a strong focus on healthy niche foods, such as gluten-free, vegan and keto options, said Frank.
Organic items, allergy-conscious ingredients and dairy-free options are also clearly labeled throughout the store. The frozen pizzas, for example, featured an array of offerings such as vegan cheese or plant-based “meat” toppings, crusts made with wheat alternatives such as cauliflower or almond flour. Flatbreads with more variations were alongside the conventional pizzas.
“People come here for the options,” said Frank.
She highlighted a new brand called “CLO-CLO,” an allergy-friendly company started by a family whose daughter struggled to find safe food choices. Sprouts has partnered with such companies to bring healthier options, she said. Sprouts also has several of its own store-branded products.
“We want to make clean eating accessible to everyone,” said Frank.
And it’s not just food that they try to keep clean. There are also sustainable healthcare and beauty options, such as bamboo toothbrushes (instead of plastic), vitamins and homeopathic remedies, mineral-based beauty products and organic tampons.
And while “you won’t find a Coke in this store,” according to Frank, there are micro, craft-brew beers, organic and low-sugar wines, as well as Italian sodas and specialty mixers.
In bulk
Another distinguishing aspect of the store is its bulk section, which features more than 200 bins and barrels of items ranging from pantry staples, such as grains, beans and baking supplies to coffees, nuts, seeds and snacks.
Bonus feature: bulk spices. This is super exciting for those times when a particular spice is needed for a certain recipe but might never be used again. Having the option to buy as much or little as needed is a nice money-saving and waste-reducing option.
Basics such as thyme, cumin and garlic powder abound alongside handy mixes like taco seasoning, pickling spice and za’atar. Other noteworthy seasonings included pau d’arco bark, milk thistle, chicory root, saffron threads and single vanilla bean pods.
Reusable bags are available for purchase, or shoppers may bring in clean mason jars from home to contain their selections. The cashier will weigh your container prior to filling so that the tare weight will be deducted from the price.
Meals made easy
With options like bourbon and black pepper steak tips, baked salmon with roasted sweet potatoes, turkey meatloaf with cheesy cauliflower, green chili enchiladas and citrus shrimp, one could easily grab something different for every night of the week.
The proteins looked moist, and the vegetable sides looked fresh and sturdy enough for reheating without getting mushy. Sprouts will be giving Wegmans and Whole Foods some competition in ready-to-cook, one-pan meals.
The customizable deli sandwiches at $4.99 are a good deal; so is the $5 Sushi on Wednesdays. Sushi is made fresh in the store daily. Other grab-and-go items, such as prepared salads and sandwiches, are neatly displayed as well.
Frank also pointed out that all the sausages, including bratwurst, chorizo and more, are made fresh in store.
Eco-friendly features
With offerings such as 100% grass-fed beef, responsibly sourced seafood and eggs from free-range or pasture-raised hens, the company is striving to provide ethically raised meats, said Frank.
And the aim at reducing single-used plastics and recyclable materials in its packaging (as well as that of their partners) demonstrates the store’s commitment to environmental stewardship.
“Sprouts has committed to eliminate single-use plastic checkout bags by the end of 2023,” said Frank.
The store also accepts glass bottle returns, which is a welcome offering since Prince William County stopped collecting glass in its curbside recycling program.
“If we sell a glass milk brand that has a returnable bottle, we also accept the return of the bottle and give the customer back the deposit paid during the purchase,” said Frank.
Another unique store feature is the water-bottle refill station. At $0.38 a gallon, it’s an economic way to cut down on plastic waste. The machine can fill water-cooler-sized jugs to liter bottles.
To combat food waste, Frank said the company has partnered with Capitol Food Bank and other local resources to help neighbors in need. There are also price reductions, including a clearance section, to help keep things off the shelves and out of landfills.
