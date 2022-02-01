Wexton voices concern about data centers near Manassas battlefield

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton has penned a letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors outlining her concerns about the potential “negative impact” of allowing 2,100 acres near Manassas National Battlefield Park to be replanned for data centers.
Wexton is the third Democratic elected official representing western Prince William County and the first member of Congress to express concern about the proposed PW Digital Gateway, highlighting a growing rift between local and regional Democratic officials over the plan.
“I am concerned that this proposal would have a significant negative impact on the surrounding environment and community, including Manassas National Battlefield Park and many of my constituents who live nearby,” Wexton wrote in a Jan. 25 letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The PW Digital Gateway plan proposes opening 2,133 acres of agricultural land along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County to up to 27 million square feet of new data centers. The southern section of the plan directly borders Manassas National Battlefield Park and Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest.
In her letter, Wexton cited a December letter from former Manassas National Battlefield Park Superintendent Brandon Bies, who on behalf of the National Park Service said the PW Digital Gateway is “the single greatest threat to Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearly three decades.”
“I share the superintendent’s concerns regarding the welfare of the park and the surrounding environment, ecosystems, and communities, and I urge you to judiciously and cautiously take the potentially irreversible negative effects into consideration when examining this proposal,” Wexton said.
Wexton joins Virginia Dels. Danica Roem and Dan Helmer in urging county supervisors to proceed with caution as they close in on a final vote that could come as early as May. All three officials represent large swaths of western Prince William County.
Meanwhile, the county’s five Democratic supervisors, who will have the final say in the PW Digital Gateway’s approval along with the board’s three Republicans, have either endorsed the plan, or have expressed no opinion either way.
Two of the board’s three Republicans, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, are opposed to the plan. But Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, must recuse himself from the vote because he has joined the PW Digital Gateway as an applicant.
Candland’s recusal means two Democratic supervisors will need to join Lawson and Vega in voting against it to stop the plan moving forward.
The PW Digital Gateway is expected to head to the board of county supervisors for a public hearing and a final vote in May, according to county officials. No public hearing is yet scheduled, however.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
