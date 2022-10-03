photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 1_100522.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Hung Cao, her Republican challenger, pose for a picture after their first debate Oct. 2 at the Dar al Noor mosque in Manassas.

 John Calhoun
photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 3_100522.jpg

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, speaks from her podium during the Oct. 2 debate at the Dar al Noor mosque in Manassas.
photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 2_100522.jpg

During his closing statement during the Oct. 2 debate, Hung Cao held up a mailer from Rep. Jennifer Wexton's campaign declaring him an "extremist" and said: "I fought and bled for this country and I'm being called an extremist. ... I deserve to be called an American."

In response, Wexton said his anti-abortion-rights and pro-gun views are "extreme." 
