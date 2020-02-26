Photo_News_pipeline.jpg

A  months-long  dispute  that pitted a proposed wetlands mitigation bank against an expanded natural gas pipeline  is over. The pipeline  won, but  owners of the Fauquier farm on which the pipeline will be built say  the result is a “win, win, win” for all involved.   

Shannon Jensen, one of the owners of  the Catlett property  impacted by  the expansion of  Transco’s natural gas  pipeline,  said the company made an offer  to settle  that works  for  everyone.  

Shannon Jensen is one of the landowners of the property that was slated for a wetland mitigation bank, at 2652 Catlett Road in Catlett.

“The settlement will still allow Virginia Waters and Wetlands to undertake other conservation projects on the property and will also help them to be able to expand their conservation efforts throughout the area,”  Jensen said  Tuesday, Feb. 18.   “I believe this worked out to be a win, win, win for all involved.” 

The proposed, 30-acre  wetland bank, called the Miller Stream Bank Phase II,  would have restored 6,700 linear feet of stream channel and 30 acres of wetlands and associated riparian and upland buffers on the Catlett property. The firm estimated the value of the proposed wetland bank at $5 million.  

Prior to the agreement,  Virginia Waters and Wetlands Vice President Andrew Hindman likened  Transco’s  actions to “bullying.” The environmental firm’s president, Joseph  Ivers said Transco was attempting to intimidate the firm into accepting “pennies on the dollar” for a deal that would kill the wetland mitigation project. 

Now, the parties have reached an agreement. The details of the settlement  have not been disclosed, however, because  both Virginia Waters and Wetlands  and  Jensen  have signed non-disclosure agreements  with  Transco.  

Prior to coming to an agreement, Virginia Waters and Wetlands and the farm owners said a resolution could be reached if the Transco offered “fair compensation” for the loss of the wetland bank on the property.  

Transco spokesperson Erica Jones said the pipeline company  is pleased  with the agreement.  

“Construction is underway on this critical energy infrastructure project,” Jones said.  “Once completed, the Southeastern Trail Expansion will provide additional reliable service to utility and local distribution companies and lower heating costs for consumers.” 

The new pipeline,  part of Transco’s Southeastern Trail Expansion Project,  will run alongside Transco’s existing  natural gas  pipeline in  Prince William and Fauquier counties.  The expansion includes 8 miles of new  42-inch diameter  pipeline  as well as  upgrades to natural gas compressor stations in Chatham, Scottsville and Manassas.  

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave Transco the go-ahead to begin construction on Jan. 31. The company aims to have the project completed and in  service by November.  

The  conflict  stemmed from a disagreement over the placement of  the  wetlands  mitigation bank  on the property.  The  environmental firm  and farm owners  claimed  the  pipeline’s  route  through Fauquier County  would  upend  plans for  their planned  wetland mitigation bank  and violate a conservation easement on the property  related to the  wetland bank.  

Virginia Waters and Wetlands  and  Catlett property  owners began designing  the wetland bank in January 2018, shortly before Transco  filed a  federal  application for the pipeline expansion  project  in April 2018.  

Wetland mitigation banks are a system of credits devised to  ensure ecological loss to streams and wetlands from new development is compensated for by preserving  and restoring  wetlands, natural habitats and streams in other areas. Developers purchase credits from  mitigation banks  as a means of offsetting impacts to wetlands or streams as a result of development. 

“This isn't just a cause for naturalists,” Jensen said  prior to reaching the  agreement. “Developers will also suffer the effects of this,  as valuable, hard-to-come-by stream bank credits would be lost. There is mounting demand for housing in our area that would be harmed without these credits. Even the gas company itself needs these credits.” 

The  wetland bank  project was working its way through state and federal approval processes  while Transco’s  plans  to expand its pipeline  were  pending  federal  approval.  When FERC approved the Southeastern Trail Expansion’s Environmental Assessment in October 2019, the conflict began to bubble over. 

Representatives of pipeline company claimed the conservation easement and proposed wetland bank violated  the existing pipeline’s right-of-way. They  requested  that  Virginia Waters and Wetlands  and the farm’s  owners  halt plans for the  wetland  bank or face condemnation proceedings.  

Prior  to  the  agreement, Virginia Waters and Wetlands and the farm owners said  a resolution could be reached if Transco offered  “fair compensation”  for the loss of the wetland bank on the property.  

“We'd have to hold our noses over this one because it would mean we wouldn't have conservation mitigation on our property,” Jensen said  at the time. 

But the settlement  would  provide the funds for  Virginia Waters and Wetlands  “to put similar easements elsewhere in the area,” Jensen said.  

The pipeline will cross 20 waterbodies, including five perennial streams -- Cedar Run, Kettle Run, Owl Run, South Run, and Walnut Branch -- and will impact about 2 acres of wetlands in Fauquier and Prince William counties, according to FERC’s environmental assessment. The project will increase the horsepower at a natural gas compressor station in Manassas by 20%. 

Transco’s mainline, which is being expanded in Prince William and Fauquier,  delivers natural gas  along nearly 1,800 miles of pipeline from  South Texas and New York City.  The Southeastern Trail Expansion is expected to cost $405 million.  

The Southeastern Trail Expansion is one of two pipeline projects planned for Prince William and Fauquier counties.

Virginia Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas,  is seeking state approval to construct 9.5 miles of new pipeline  in both counties  to connect its existing pipeline system to the expanding Transco pipeline system. 

The new  VNG  pipeline is needed to deliver natural gas to a new privately financed gas plant known as “C4GT” planned for Charles City County, outside Williamsburg.  

The company also wants to build a new compressor station and has selected two potential 25-acre sites near the intersection of the Transco pipeline and the new VNG line located on Nokesville Road in Prince William County for its construction.  

Calls from state and local officials, as well as several local environmental groups, to halt the pipelines’ construction have so far had little effect. 

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

