Ahead of a tonight’s vote, the two western Prince William school board members, Adele Jackson (Brentsville) and Jennifer Wall (Gainesville) are urging the county board of supervisors to delay their vote on the Devlin Technology Park rezoning to gather more information on the data centers’ impacts on nearby schools.
Both are also asking that the school division be consulted and “included in the conversation” about data centers that directly impact schools.
Housing developer Stanley Martin is seeking to rezone 270 acres near Devlin and Linton Hall roads to allow up to 14 data centers. The property is currently zoned residential and is near the communities of Amberleigh Station, Silver Leaf Estates, Lanier Farms, Sheffield Manor, Crossman’s Creek and Victory Lakes.
The controversial project directly abuts Chris Yung Elementary School on three sides and is near Gainesville High School, Gainesville Middle School and Piney Branch Elementary.
Jackson, a Democrat whose district includes the proposed Devlin Technology Park, told the supervisors she has received “countless emails” regarding the rezoning from concerned citizens and that their concerns “extend past the political.”
“These families are concerned, rightfully so, regarding the constant disruption to the learning environment that data centers will bring,” Jackson wrote in a letter to the board of county supervisors on Monday, Feb. 6, the day before the vote.
In the letter, Jackson implored the supervisors to delay the vote and instead engage in due diligence to study the potential impact of data centers operating directly near schools.
“This lack of data should warrant a governing body to conduct due diligence prior to building more data centers next to schools,” Jackson wrote, adding: “The lack of tangible research indicating the safety and lack of disruption to the daily functioning of Brentsville schools is further proof to delay the vote.”
Jackson said that despite the number of schools and students potentially affected by the rezoning, the supervisors have not consulted the school division. “To my knowledge the School System has not been consulted on these pending data centers despite the clear impact to schools and huge community outcry.”
She also asked the board to include the school division when planning and making decisions about any future rezoning applications when projects neighbor existing schools and school property. “I ask for Board of County Supervisors to work with the school division on this issue, and all future projects adjacent to PWCS schools, because the impact to some inevitably impacts all.”
In a separate letter to the supervisors, Wall, a Republican, also asked the supervisors to include the school division in the conversation when data centers “are proposed to be built next to our schools.”
Referring to data centers as “enormous, noisy concrete monoliths,” Wall said that building them in residential areas near schools and homes and “outside areas zoned for heavy industrial use comes with an enormous opportunity cost.” Wall said “homes, sidewalks, parks and open spaces” are a “more appropriate choice” in the area so families can walk to their schools.
Wall also said that she represents 465 students who live in the Gainesville District whose families do not currently have a vote on the board due to the vacant Gainesville District supervisor’s seat. She asked that the supervisors delay the vote until the special election occurs on Feb. 21.
Wall called her letter an “open letter” and posted it on her Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 6.
The Gainesville seat is empty due to the December resignation of former supervisor Pete Candland who left due to conflict-of-interest issues. Candland signed a contract to sell his own home and land to a data center developer involved in the PW Digital Gateway about a year before he resigned.
“I implore you to postpone the vote until the Gainesville District selects its representative on the Board of County Supervisors, 15 days from now,” Wall said.
Both Jackson and Wall say they are not opposed to data centers. Wall said allowing data centers to be built in the county can be a valid “tax diversification strategy.”
Jackson, who says she has not publicly supported nor spoken against data center projects, said data centers could potentially be an avenue to both fully fund schools our schools and to address overcrowded schools.
However, both Wall and Jackson indicate that data centers should be built in planned industrial areas -- not residential areas. Jackson said that “the current Data Center Overlay District was designed to offer a compromise between funding needs and planning.”
