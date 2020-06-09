After more than a week of Black Lives Matter protests, marches and demonstrations across Prince William and Manassas, more than 100 people gathered at the Sean Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge Sunday night for a different type of event: One that tried to pivot from what’s wrong to what’s next.
Elected officials, faith leaders, community activists and everyday residents took turns at the microphone during “Lights for Justice,” a five-hour opportunity for residents to articulate the challenges of overcoming systemic racism and police brutality and to talk about what’s needed for lasting change.
The event was organized by a handful of Democratic elected officials and community activists, including Prince William County Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge), Montclair residents Heather Page and Deshundra Jefferson, Manassas resident Aeshah Sheikh and Woodbridge resident Don Shaw.
People came with their protest signs, lawn chairs, blankets and face masks to spread out on the grassy courtyard behind Prince William County’s James J. McCoart Administration Building and settle in for the conversation on a warm, breezy night.
Near the end of the event, participants held up candles and “took a knee” in a pledge to continue to fight police brutality and institutional racism in its myriad forms.
Many speakers struck an optimistic chord. Dumfries resident Cozy Bailey, president of the Prince William Chapter of the NAACP, said the recent wave of protests – sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis – felt hopeful because they inspired such a diverse outpouring of support.
“It feels different this time, frankly, because white people are out there participating and in some cases leading these marches,” Bailey said.
Now that so many people seem focused on the problem, Bailey urged the crowd to “push and push and push to make people understand” the unfair treatment black Americans have endured from what he called “incompetent police officers” because of their skin color.
“And unlike these times in the past, we need to pivot to sit down and make some real change,” he added.
Bailey’s comments were echoed by Rep. Gerald Connolly, who called on his fellow white Americans to stay in the fight for justice alongside their black neighbors.
“Institutional racism is real in America, and white people need to speak out. This cannot only be a burden of our African-American brothers and sisters. We need to speak out,” said Connolly, D-11th, who is white.
Connolly also called for police reforms, including banning chokeholds and the use of lethal force “when it’s not needed,” as well as more training and better efforts to cull racist police officers from the ranks “so that the proud men and women in our police force don’t have to live under the cloud of suspicion of half the people they serve.”
Longtime Woodbridge resident Gregg Reynolds, a member of Unity in the Community, called the rush of awareness a “great opportunity to work with local government and especially police.”
“I’m hoping we’ll be able to start a conversation where everyone has an opportunity to speak the truth and everyone has an opportunity to reconcile with each other,” he said.
“I don’t like the word race. I don’t like the word racism. We’re all one group. We’re all together. I’m looking forward to working with my community.”
Other speakers took the opportunity to educate. Kris Nohe, of Woodbridge, is a white mother of four children, including two black children whom she and her husband, Marty Nohe, adopted as toddlers. Marty Nohe is the former Prince William County supervisor for the Coles District.
Kris Nohe said “she didn’t know what she didn’t know” when she and Marty adopted their now college-age kids but now understands the deep roots of racism in our culture and our educational system.
“Systematic bias is so ubiquitous that it’s almost like air. We cannot see it,” she said.
The reason so many are unaware, she added, is because history instruction regarding black Americans, and Africans more generally, is incomplete and tends to “celebrate the parts that make us feel good [and] erase the parts that make us feel uncomfortable.”
“We must cure our ignorance so we can pass on the truth to our children. Black lives do not matter to our country because we do not teach them to our children. … If we are going to start saying that black lives matter, we have to start re-educating ourselves,” Nohe said.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, talked about the racism and violence perpetrated on black transgender women, who now have a life expectancy just 35 in some parts of the U.S.
Roem told of reporting on the Montgomery County, Maryland, murders of a black trans women named Zella Ziona and Keyonna Blakeney, whom Roem wrote about when she worked as a news editor there. Roem became the first trans woman to serve in a state legislature when she was elected in 2017. Earlier this year, Roem passed a resolution declaring Nov. 20 the “Transgender Day of Remembrance in Virginia.”
During Sunday’s event, Roem said it is time for a new generation of leaders to make change and "to be united against racism, united against hate, so we truly do have justice for all.”
The Rev. Keith Savage, of First Baptist Church of Manassas, gave a fiery speech in which he talked of the two pandemics plaguing the U.S. and Prince William County -- COVID-19 and racism – and sought to explain why the phrase “all lives matter” effectively downplays the crisis of racism in America.
“Some people are saying all lives matter. That’s like saying you have a neighborhood with three houses on fire, and when the police department shows up, all of a sudden a neighbor tells the police officer, ‘No, no, no, douse my house with water, too, because my house matters,’” Savage said.
“But your house ain’t on fire! My house is on fire!”
Regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Savage spoke from first-hand experience, saying his “whole family caught the virus” in April. Both pandemics – racism and COVID-19 – have had a disproportionate impact on black Americans and people of color, he noted, adding: “Both have caused black Americans to say, ‘I can’t breathe.’ And both need a vaccine.
“We need a vaccine for COVID-19, but we need a vaccine for racism, for hatred, for unjust systems, for people who would rather stay comfortable and stay silent, for people who would rather allow things to continue just as they are because they don’t want to give up their privilege,” Savage said.
Elected officials in the crowd pledged to address systemic racism in Prince William County and encouraged participants to vote and to get involved in local government.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler called Floyd’s death killing by police “brutal” and “an act against humanity” and said the uprising in the wake of his death “must be our catalyst for change.”
Wheeler said the county must first acknowledge racism to fix it, adding: “I pledge to ensure that decisions and actions in Prince William County are always viewed with a lens of equity for all.”
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who helped organize the event, said local leaders have already begun the work of addressing systemic racism in the county. On Tuesday, June 2, the county board called for the creation of a “commission on cultural diversity” as part of that effort.
Although plans for the commission are still being developed, Boddye said he envisions the group’s mission would be more expansive than that of the Human Rights Commission, which investigates specific allegations of racism in housing and employment. The cultural diversity commission would instead study “how we can look at the county from top to bottom through an equity lens,” Boddye said.
Nina Kargar and Junior Monteiro, two college students involved in some of the local marches, encouraged young protesters to stay engaged by getting to know one another and by speaking up in their own spheres of influence among family and friends.
Kargar, who said her family immigrated from Afghanistan in the 1980s, spoke of what she called an “anti-blackness” in some immigrant communities as well as a tendency to conflate the struggles of black Americans with those of immigrants.
“As immigrants we know that we have struggles. We have adversity. Most of our home countries are victims of colonialism and imperialism. But there’s no need to highlight a movement that was made for black folks about black struggles, just to talk about our own,” Kargar said.
Monteiro said demonstrators must be willing to “love thy neighbor” by getting to know each other and working together.
“Do not overcomplicate things. Do what you can. Donate if you’re willing to, educate your friends, go out and vote. Do community service,” Monteiro said. “… Figure this out. You can’t just chant demands and [do] nothing to follow up.”
