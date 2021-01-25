Fauquier County and areas to the northwest are under a “winter weather advisory” for an expected storm later today and tonight that could bring as much as 1 to 2 inches of snow those areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of northwest Prince William County could see a wintry mix of precipitation, but mostly rain is expected closer to Interstate 95, the National Weather Service says.
For areas under the winter weather advisory, such as Fauquier County, a mix of snow and ice is expected with up to 2 inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.
The advisory begins at 1 p.m. this afternoon and extends to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commute,” the weather service said.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling or avoid trips if possible.
“When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury,” the advisory says.
