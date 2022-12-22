Get ready, residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. It’s about to get really windy and cold.
The National Weather Service issued a “wind advisory” Thursday afternoon for most of eastern Northern Virginia ahead of the high winds that are expected to move into the area on Friday morning. The wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Winds will be from the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, the weather service says.
At the same time, temperatures will plummet from about 40 degrees in the morning to about 30 at midday and then into the 20s by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will bottom out at just 10 degrees by about 10 p.m., the weather service says.
Rain is expected on Friday morning and could make for slick conditions as the temperatures fall later in the day.
Saturday, Dec. 24 will be sunny, but temperatures will start out at just 7 degrees overnight and reach only 23 degrees at about 3 p.m.
Going into Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, predawn temperatures start out around 13 degrees. Sunshine will continue during the day, but temperatures will remain below freezing, topping out at a high of about 28 degrees at 2 p.m.
The winds coming through on Friday will bring the most hazardous conditions in terms of travel and possible power outages. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could fall.
“A few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service’s advisory says.
“Bitterly cold wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high-wind event,” the advisory adds. “It is essential to make preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power.”
Dominion Energy is preparing for the storm as well as power outages across North Carolina and Virginia on Friday, according to Peggy Fox, a Dominion Energy spokeswoman.
Dominion Energy has trucks and crews in positions across the two states to make repairs and restore service if necessary, Fox said Thursday afternoon in a news release.
“We will work around the clock to get our customers’ lights back on,” Fox wrote. “We know it's hard losing power in the cold, so we will work as safely and quickly as we can to get your power back on.”
Dominion Energy shared the following tips to help customers prepare for possible power outages:
The Dominion Energy mobile app and website are the best ways to report an outage and track restoration times.
Stay away from downed power lines: Report downed lines to 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away. Downed lines could be energized and dangerous.
Fully charge devices ahead of the storm: Fully charge your phone, computer and other electronic devices before the storm arrives. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.
Properly connect generators: Those who have generators will want to make sure they are fueled, tested and properly connected before the storm arrives. Generators should always be operated outdoors with good ventilation.
Prepare food, water and emergency supplies: Before any storm, it’s good to have bottled water and non-perishable food on hand, as well as emergency supplies such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.
