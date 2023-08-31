Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Military reenactors demonstrate from atop a World War II-era Russian T-34 tank as visitors look on during the annual Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm Open House. The nonprofit aims to raise about $70 million for an indoor/outdoor museum planned for Dale City.
The vision for the “Americans in Wartime Experience” was hatched by a group of local Vietnam veterans nearly 30 years ago. Over the years, progress has been slow. Now, organizers say they have enough momentum to open the museum’s first building in about 24 to 30 months.
That’s according to Dennis Brant, who has served as chief executive officer of the nonprofit since 2019. During an event preceding last weekend’s Tank Farm Open House, the annual fundraiser for the Americans in Wartime Experience, Brant ticked off a list of recent accomplishments.
The museum’s 70-acre site, donated by the Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation in 2010, has received more than 500,000 cubic yards of fill dirt over the past few years from area construction sites to help level off its sloping landscape. The site work is creating an upper level for the future museum building and a lower level for its planned, outdoor “Landscapes of War” exhibits.
Work is set to begin soon on a 4,000-linear-foot-long retaining wall and eventually a bridge that will carry visitors from the museum’s main building, once it is built, to the outdoor exhibit area.
The main building is planned to have a leadership center, a theater and exhibit space for some of the many artifacts and military vehicles that Allan Cors, the museum founder, has accumulated over the years and keeps at his Nokesville home, which he calls “the Tank Farm.” The farm is the site of the Tank Farm Open House, which usually raises more than $100,000 for the museum each year, Brant said.
A restoration and maintenance facility for those historic vehicles will be the first building to be constructed on the site, Brant said.
“We’re making progress,” Brant said. “We’ve been working diligently over the last three to four years.”
The museum, when complete, aims to honor and tell the stories of all Americans who served and took part in U.S. armed conflicts since the beginning of the 20th century, from World War I to the present.
It will do so through outdoor exhibits dedicated to each major conflict: World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and “current conflicts.” Each will feature the unique aspects of the conflicts, such as WWI’s trench warfare.
In 2021, the museum was rebranded as “The Americans in Wartime Experience” to encompass more than just the warfighters but also Americans who supported the war efforts from home. Toward that end, the museum’s oral history project has recorded 729 interviews with Americans since 2010 about their wartime experiences, according to Dennis Gill, a volunteer leading up that effort.
Gill takes the Americans in Wartime Experience trailer on the road – to air shows and other veterans events – to collect the oral histories.
“The people we interview are not just veterans, although that is our focus,” Gill said. “But it’s any American who served during wartime. That’s the Rosie the Riveters in World War II, the Donut Dollies from Vietnam. We’ve interviewed first responders since Sept. 11. So, anybody who got a wartime story or a wartime connection, we interview.”
The restoration and maintenance building is phase I of the project, Brant said. Phase II is the indoor museum. The structure is being designed by Patrick Gallagher, the designer of the Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, and many other museums, Brant said.
But bringing that building to fruition will require more money. The Americans in Wartime Experience’s Board of Directors has goal to raise about $70 million, Brant said.
Help could come in the way of state and federal funding. Brant said the board recently asked the state General Assembly for $10.2 million to help pay for the museum’s infrastructure. Another $4 million was requested in federal earmark money from Sen. Mark Warner’s office, Brant said.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 29, it was not clear if the request from the Va. General Assembly made it into the recent state budget deal that lawmakers will vote on early next month. The fate of the federal money is also unknown.
“We don’t know. I’ve been told it could be a lot less,” Brant said of the state and federal requests. “I’ve been told that we might have to wait a year. … I’m praying and hoping.”
Two re-enactors in period garb sit atop a M50 Sherman tank during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Jason Clark, a re-enactor of the 2nd Armored division, 41st Armored Infantry regiment, I & R Platoon, sits atop of a 1940s M18 Hellcat Destroyer tank. The vehicle was used in Operation Cobra, which took place from July 25, 1944, to July 31, 1944, seven weeks after the D-Day landing in Normandy.
Chance Brown, 8, of Chantilly, receives instruction on bayonet training by Rob Bell of the 685th regiment, 193rd Rifle Division of the Workers and Peasants Red Army, during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Jason Clark and Tim Murphy, of the 2nd Armored division, 41st Armored Infantry regiment, I&R Platoon, sit a top of a 1940s M18 Hellcat Destroyer tank used in Operation Cobra from July 25 to July 31, 1944, seven weeks after the D-Day landing in Normandy.
PHOTOS: Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm open house
Two re-enactors in period garb sit atop a M50 Sherman tank during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
The U.S. Army flew in a Chinook helicopter from Ft. Eustis for visitors to get a firsthand look during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Lt. Amato, a pilot of a U.S. Army helicopter, Chinook, of B Co. 5-159, based in Ft. Eustis, flew into this weekend’s open house at the Tank Farm in Nokesville. Amato is from Richmond.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
Flame thrower Thomas Frezza
Doug Stroud
Cooper Greene, 7, of Woodbridge holds a Soviet Union Ak74 from the 1970s.
Doug Stroud
Jason Clark, a re-enactor of the 2nd Armored division, 41st Armored Infantry regiment, I & R Platoon, sits atop of a 1940s M18 Hellcat Destroyer tank. The vehicle was used in Operation Cobra, which took place from July 25, 1944, to July 31, 1944, seven weeks after the D-Day landing in Normandy.
Doug Stroud
Rob Bell, a re-enactor from the 685th regiment, 193rd Rifle Division of the Workers and Peasants Red Army, sits in front of his tank taking a smoke break.
Doug Stroud
A young boy sits in the cockpit of the U.S. Army Chinook flown in from Ft. Eustis for the Tank Farm open house.
Doug Stroud
Dennis Brandt and Walt Wood
Doug Stroud
Re-enactors sit atop a World War II-era Russian T-34 tank as visitors look on during the Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Rob Bell, a re-enactor from the 685th regiment, 193rd Rifle Division of the Workers and Peasants Red Army, sits in front of his tank taking a smoke break.
Doug Stroud
A period military bike rests against a tank's tracks.
Doug Stroud
Visitors to the Tank Farm open house examine a military machine gun.
Doug Stroud
A re-enactor atop a M50 Sherman tank during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Doug Stroud
Doug Stroud
A a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center on display at the Tank Farm.
Doug Stroud
A steel beam from the World Trade Center debris on display at the Tank Farm.
Doug Stroud
The remains of a New York Fire Department vehicle that was destroyed in the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center on display at the Tank Farm in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Chance Brown, 8, of Chantilly, receives instruction on bayonet training by Rob Bell of the 685th regiment, 193rd Rifle Division of the Workers and Peasants Red Army, during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Jason Clark and Tim Murphy, of the 2nd Armored division, 41st Armored Infantry regiment, I&R Platoon, sit a top of a 1940s M18 Hellcat Destroyer tank used in Operation Cobra from July 25 to July 31, 1944, seven weeks after the D-Day landing in Normandy.
Doug Stroud
A vintage tank on display at the Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Military re-enactor Brian Alexander wearing a British Army uniform used from 1970 to 1990.
Doug Stroud
A tank kicks up dust during a demonstration at the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
A T-55 Main Battle Tank.
Doug Stroud
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
Military re-enactors demonstrate weapons training during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
The U.S. Marine Corps provided a live demonstration for visitors during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
Young visitors to the Tank Farm Open House look at an artillery round with the help of an Americans in Wartime Experience volunteer.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
The Tank Farm Open House had a mix of military vehicles, weapons and military re-enactors dressed in period uniforms.
Doug Stroud
Live tank rides were provided to visitors during the Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
David Page sits on his 1941 Indian motorcycle, used in WWII by the New Zealand Military. The vehicle was restored 25 years ago by its owner, David Page, of Arlington. Page rides his bike regularly.
Doug Stroud
Lt. Amato, a U.S. Army helicopter pilot, with a Chinook of Unit B. Co 5-159, based in Ft. Eustis. Amato flew into this weekend’s Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville. Amato is from Richmond.
Doug Stroud
Flame Thrower Thomas Frezza demonstrates during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
The Nokesville Fire Department was called in to put out the brush fire kicked off by the flame thrower demonstration.
Doug Stroud
U.S. Marine Corps re-enactors
Doug Stroud
The U.S. Marine Corps re-enactors during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Doug Stroud
In the meantime, the project has received some moral support from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The county board has agreed to rename the portion of Gideon Drive leading toward the museum site “Americans in Wartime Drive.” A new road that will be constructed leading into the museum will be “Voices of Freedom Way,” Brant said.
The museum site is located in the Neabsco District off Dale Boulevard near I-95. Supervisor Victor Angry, who represents the district on the county board, said he is committed to seeing the project to fruition.
“This has to be a reality,” Angry said, noting the proximity to both the U.S. Army Museum at Fort Belvoir and the National Marine Corps Museum near Quantico.
Angry said he is encouraged by the work that has been accomplished at the museum site. “We’re at the pinnacle of getting this to the point where it’s all downhill from here,” he said.
The county has not helped the museum with funding since an original startup grant in the early 2000s. Angry said he’s working to rally support on the board and among local companies to get behind the museum.
Brant, for his part, says he, too, is determined to see the museum finally open its doors. Brant worked for the Medal of Honor Foundation and helped run the Military Bowl prior to joining the Americans in Wartime Experience project. He is a native of Avondale, Maryland, who attended St. John’s College High School, a private military prep school, although he never served in the military.
For him, the project is a way to give back to his late father, Donald Brant, who was drafted into the U.S. Marines during World War II and served in the Pacific. He fought on Iwo Jima before the iconic flag-raising, Brant said.
“Never talked about it his whole life,” Brant said, until his final years. “The last three years of his life, he would cry every day, and it would bring back memories.”
For more information on the Americans in Wartime Experience, visit their website.
