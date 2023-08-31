Photo_News_Americans in Wartime_Main 1.jpg

Military reenactors demonstrate from atop a World War II-era Russian T-34 tank as visitors look on during the annual Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm Open House. The nonprofit aims to raise about $70 million for an indoor/outdoor museum planned for Dale City. 

 By Doug Stroud
Photo_News_Americans in Wartime_Secondary 2_kids with tank round.jpg

An Americans in Wartime Experience volunteer talks to young visitors during the recent Tank Farm Open House held Aug. 26-27 in Nokesville. 
Photo_News_Americans in Wartime_secondary 1_Sherman tank closeup_2 guys.jpg

Two re-enactors for the Americans in Wartime Experience sit atop a vintage M4 Sherman tank during the recent Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Photo_News_Americans in Wartime_Jump_kid with tank.jpg

A volunteer speaks with a young visitor about a Russian T-55 tank during the recent Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville.
Photo_News_Americans in Wartime_Jump_2 guys on tanks.jpg

Two reenactors atop a vintage tank during the Tank Farm Open House in Nokesville on Aug. 26-27. 

PHOTOS: Americans in Wartime Experience Tank Farm open house

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.