The girls donned long sparkly dresses and the highest of heels, while the boys wore traditional suits and tuxedos mixed with a few brightly colored jackets, some paired with ties and others with open collars and gold chains. Whatever their outfits, Potomac Senior High School juniors and seniors arrived at prom with a common goal: to have fun with their friends like normal teenagers.
“It feels like we’re back to a new normal – like how it should be for kids our age,” said Keyana Stewart-Lamptey, one of about 400 students who attended the May 7 event. “To celebrate and be together in a safe environment.”
Over the last several weekends, Prince William County’s 13 high schools have been making up for lost time when it comes to proms -- with fancy dances stretching from the Sweeney Barn and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas to the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle.
The proms began in late April and will continue through this coming weekend.
Potomac was the only high school to hold its prom at the school division’s Edward L. Kelly Administration Building outside Manassas this year. The building houses the school division’s administrative staff during the work week but has opened its soaring atrium for prom since it opened in the early 2000s.
Having prom at the Kelly building is a bit more work, but Potomac High Senior High School prom coordinator Ashley Catlett, a ninth-grade English teacher, said they made it happen with help from a professional decorator and caterer and support from the school’s PTO – along with lots of work by student organizers and staff sponsors.
Students arrived Saturday night to find the atrium swathed in black draping that surrounded a large dance floor circled with tables decorated with giant, white feather centerpieces. There were photo booths with sparkly backdrops and a 360-degree video station with a looping camera that proved to be a hit. The theme was “Midnight Masquerade.”
It was all the result of months of planning and fundraising by students who met daily in recent weeks to iron out every detail, said junior class president Kirsten Amemastro.
“It’s really a privilege to be able to do this again,” she said. “We wanted to make it really special for our seniors because they missed so much.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled high school proms in 2020 and forced them to be held in abbreviated forms in 2021. Last year, most schools set up red carpets and some decorations inside their buildings and invited groups of students to sign up for time slots to take pictures and hang out. Many then went to restaurants for dinner. It was an effort to provide an opportunity for students to get dressed up for a night out while still maintaining COVID protocols.
Because schools were back to normal this spring, they were free to return to traditional proms, although the pandemic was still a factor. Potomac Senior High School Principal Brandon Boles said COVID was weighing on his mind “quite a bit” as students danced and snapped pictures – mostly maskless – during their prom at the Kelly Building.
Still, Boles said the space is larger -- and the students more spread out -- than they typically would be in their hallways at school.
“This is the reality of our community right now,” Boles said, noting that the school has been following all the necessary protocols, such as allowing kids to wear masks if they want to and promoting getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“But we also want to make sure our students and their families have some sense of normalcy, so we’re doing the best we can.”
While a few students did wear masks or face coverings of some sort to prom, most did not and said they were trying not to be too worried about COVID-19. Cases in Prince William County schools have been rising steadily over the past few weeks as the region copes with another surge driven by strains of the Omicron variant.
“I feel we’re not too worried because most of our students have been vaccinated,” Amemastro said.
“We’re just grateful we don’t have to worry about COVID,” added Stewart-Lampty. “We’re just here to have fun.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com. Anya Sczerzenie contributed to this report.
