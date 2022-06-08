Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
After their first full year in person since the 2020 shutdown, Battlefield High School’s Class of 2022 said their final farewells Monday evening, ushering in the next chapter of their lives. More than 700 seniors were recognized in front of friends and family who packed the seats at Jiffy Lube Live.
“Today is the last time and probably the first time that all of us can join together to celebrate all that we have accomplished over the past 13 years,” said student council President Brian DiBassinga in a message to his fellow graduates.
Battlefield High School students, some with colorfully decorated mortar boards, listen to Principal Ryan Ferrera give the opening remarks during their June 6 commencement ceremony.
In addition to receiving his high school diploma, Battlefield High School graduate Abdullah Usufzai also received his associate degree during the June 6 ceremony. Usufzai was all decked out in various cords and medals for his honor’s societies and extracurriculars.
PHOTOS: Battlefield High School bids farewell to the Class of 2022
Battlefield High School's Class of 2022 received their diplomas on Monday, June 6 at Jiffy Lube Live.
The class was one of Prince William County's largest with more than 750 students.
Battlefield High School senior and student athlete Ella Wild walks the Jiffy Lube Live stage to receive her diploma from Principal Ryan Ferrera.
Battlefield High classmates and friends, from left, Kaeli Luong, Camila Griggs, Alex Hernandez, Lilly Lovell, Hanna Van Roe and Isabel Kemp pose for a picture before the graduation procession.
Battlefield High School's Class of 2022 listens to speakers during their June 6 graduation ceremony at Jiffy Lube Live.
Battlefield grad Reese Burch celebrates the moment.
After receiving her diploma, a student shares a hug with Assistant Principal Chris McMillan.
A new graduate fist bumps Battlefield High School Assistant Principal Chris McMillan after receiving his diploma.
Battlefield High School Student Council President Brian DiBassinga speaks to the Class of 2022 on the importance of adapting and overcoming obstacles.
Battlefield grad Diamond Bell
Battlefield High School's Class of 2022 included about 750 students.
Battlefield grad Kaitlyn Asato
Battlefield High School grad Alex Canfield
Battlefield Class of 2022 graduates, from left, Andrew Varnes, Madison Mahoney, Dillon Konopka, Nolan McGee, Kieran McHenry and Joseph Machosky.
The Class of 2022 is Prince William County’s first without named valedictorians and salutatorians. The change is the result of a 2017 change in a school division regulation by former superintendent Steven Walts that took effect when this year’s graduates entered high school in 2018. The change ended precise class rankings as well as the naming of students in the No. 1 and 2 slots at the tops of their classes.
As a result, student speeches were delivered by the student council and class presidents. Class President Saahas Gowda gave the ceremony’s commencement addresses.
The 2022 graduating seniors entered high school in the fall of 2018 and were the only classes in their schools to have finished at least one year in person before the pandemic hit.
“What makes our class extraordinary is that we were able to experience traditions that were already in place,” DiBassinga said of the students’ time together. “But we also had to reset and create our own legacy.”
The two student speakers and Principal Ryan Ferrera commended the graduates for their resiliency and achievements in academics, athletics, and beyond – despite the challenges posed by a junior year spent in remote learning and of course, social isolation.
“After a year of gloom, I’m grateful for a full year of in-person memories,” Gowda said in his address, recalling football games at the Den, homecoming and watching the sunrise with classmates.
Following the presentation of diplomas and the declaration of graduation, the class tossed their caps in the summer air.
“Honestly, it doesn’t feel real and I’m still not processing it,” Lubna Ashrifeh said post-ceremony, amid the buzz of families congratulating their new graduates. “I’m watching all of these people walk around with their caps and gowns and their certificates, but I’m like, ‘Is this really over? Or do we still have another step left to take?’”
Excited to get started with her career, but also knowing that she will miss her friends, Ashrifeh’s bittersweet feelings encapsulate the sentiment of graduation.
Their unprecedented high school experience leaves the graduates with lifelong lessons as they move on from their time together. The student council president’s final words to the class? DiBassinga encouraged them to adapt and overcome whatever obstacles they face.
“You’ve done it once before, so don’t be afraid to do it once again."
Maeva Andriamanamihaja is a rising Battlefield High School senior and editor of the student newspaper. She can be reached at maevawa@aol.com
