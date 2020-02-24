Water’s End Brewery, a 2-year-old Lake Ridge taphouse and brewery, announced Thursday they are expanding to a second location the Potomac Festival Shopping Center, near Potomac Mills.
Water’s End, which is owned and operated by longtime friends Josh Fournelle, Zach Mote and Ryan Sharkey, will take over part of the space formerly occupied by Ornery Brewery, which closed its Woodbridge location in 2018 and relocated to Bristow.
The new Water’s End taphouse will be located next to a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant, which will also occupy part of the space, according to Sarah Morrisey, taproom manager.
Like the Lake Ridge location, the new Water’s End taproom will serve craft brews but not food. Patrons are welcome to bring in food or order takeout to be delivered. The Lake Ridge location often welcomes food trucks to the premises to make food available to customers, Morrissey said.
The second location will more than triple Water’s End’s brewing capacity, enabling owners Josh Fournelle, Zach Mote and Ryan Sharkey to brew more of their flagship offerings, including “Damn Beer,” “The Stout,” and “Don’t Haze Me, Bro!”
“Our tiny brewhouse in Lake Ridge is simply maxed-out and we need to brew more beer to satisfy the epic thirst of our awesome fans,” Mote, head brewer and president of Water’s End Brewery, LLC, said in a statement.
“In addition to brewing larger volumes of our most popular beers, the new brewhouse will allow us to brew a variety of lagers, which our friends and neighbors have been asking of us for years.”
Founded in 2016, Water’s End is known for its popular beer club, friendly service and constantly rotating tap offerings.
Water’s Edge is located in Lake Ridge in the Dillingham Square shopping center on Old Bridge Road, about four miles from the Occoquan exit on Interstate 95.
Beer is available in full pours, half pours and tasting flights and can be taken home in glass growlers or “crowlers” – 32-ounce can filled from the tap and sealed using a bar-top can seamer.
The new brewery and taproom at Potomac Festival is projected to open sometime this summer.
Water's End Brewery was founded in 2016 by Mote, a former Fairfax County police officer, with his friends Fournelle and Sharkey.
Mote and Sharkey worked on all sides of the business full time in the first year of operation. Then Fournelle left a career as a recruiter for a software company behind and switched from part-time to full-time at the brewery.
Fournelle now manages the taproom, while Sharkey and Mote handle all of the brewing and production tasks.
Water’s End has six taproom employees, who first discovered the brewery as customers before switching to the other side of the bar, Morrissey said.
So how can both a Texas Roadhouse and a 3x sized brewery both fit in the space where Ornery/Hard Times was? Or is something else moving out too? I'm just having a hard time picturing how it will all fit.
