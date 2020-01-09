Three Democrats elected to the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors say their top priority is protecting the county’s water resources and raising awareness about the impacts of climate change.
Directors-elect Tiziana Bottino, Mansimran Singh Kahlon and Will Lintner will begin serving on the board in January 2020.
The five-member board, made up of three elected volunteers and two state-appointed positions, provides leadership to the professional staff of the local soil and water conservation district, which gives guidance in natural resource conservation to county residents.
The district was originally intended to serve the local farmers but has since expanded its focus to suburban and urban conservation practices as the county’s farmland has been reduced over the years. There are 47 soil and water conservation districts in Virginia.
Lintner, 56, has lived in Prince William County for over 50 years. He grew up fishing and boating in the eastern end of the county but said the wildlife in the county’s waterways has noticeably decreased over the years.
“At that time, we had large amounts of fish, herring coming up the streams. That all went away after 10 or 15 years,” Lintner said. “I wanted to run [for office] to return the waters of Prince William County back to a good condition. I want the waterways to be as clean as they can be.”
Lintner said clean water is an immediate environmental issue for the county. Long term, he would like to see the county take steps to become more energy efficient to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Lintner is retired and resides in the Coles District. He worked for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for 25 years.
Bottino, 32, is the founder of the Greater Prince William Climate Action Network, a local environmental nonprofit. She became involved in environmental work at the local level about four years ago after her daughter was born.
“I realized that we need to take care of this planet because her future is at stake,” Bottino said.
Shortly after, Bottino began volunteering with groups like Friends of the Earth and, in 2018, created the Greater Prince William Climate Action Network, a 350.org affiliate.
“I decided to start my own environmental group in Prince William County because I felt there was a lack of climate action,” Bottino said. “We started pushing for clean energy in Prince William County and to educate the public on those issues.”
Bottino said she hopes to do more to educate county residents about local and regional environmental issues and utilize more sustainable practices in the county’s agricultural areas as a soil and water conservation district director.
“I want to continue the great work that’s been done, because they’ve done a great job educating our farmers on best practices for farming. They’ve done a great job going to classrooms and educating our children on these issues,” Bottino said.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the county is a priority for Bottino. Greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere and make the planet warmer. About 45% of greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia come from transportation.
“We have a huge traffic and transportation problem and that means emissions that we breathe in,” Bottino said. “We need to make sure that the county does everything it can to reduce emissions in its practices and its buildings.”
Bottino is from Naples, Italy, and currently lives in Woodbridge. She holds a master’s degree in energy, climate and policy from Johns Hopkins University.
Kahlon, 27, has previously served as chairman of the Brentsville Magisterial Democratic Committee. Kahlon said the county’s biggest environmental challenge is keeping up with the increasing population and maintaining waterways.
Kahlon is an Indian immigrant from the Panjab region. He moved to the United States at the age 3 and resides in Gainesville. In 2017, Kahlon ran for the 13th House of Delegates district in 2017. He lost in the Democratic primary to Del. Danica Roem (D) who went on to win the seat.
“I ran for this position because I believe I can continue the good work of the conservation district and expand the purview of the board with fresh new ideas,” Kahlon added.
Jay Yankey, lead staffer of the Prince William County Soil and Water Conservation district and a local farmer, said he’s looking forward to working with the newly elected board members.
“Our mission is to take available resources, financial resources and educational resources, and direct them to address water quality and soil erosion as far as our natural resources [are] concerned,” Yankey said. “The directors provide staff with guidance in carrying out the mission of the soil and water district.”
Marty Nohe, who served as Coles District supervisor on Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors from 2003 until 2019, started his career in public office as a soil and water director from 2002 to 2003.
“It’s an unusual position in that it’s an elected office that people vote for, just like supervisor, delegate or congressman, but most citizens have very little familiarity with the position,” Nohe said.
Nohe said the soil and water conservation district has a professional staff who does the day-to-day work, and the elected soil and water conservation directors aren’t necessarily out on the farms.
“Back in like the [19]30s this was really high-profile, important work in a community like Prince William County, which was a predominantly agricultural community,” Nohe said. “Their role is different now than what it was originally was because times have changed.”
