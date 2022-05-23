The Washington Commanders are closer to picking Prince William for their next stadium and have secured an “option” to purchase a 200-acre site on the eastern side of the county close to Interstate 95 and Potomac Mills for more than $100 million.
That’s according to state Sen. Scott Surovell, who confirmed some of the details first revealed in a report published on ESPN Monday afternoon by reporter John Keim.
The site the Commanders have zeroed in on in Prince William County is one of two the team had been considering since late last year. According to a site plan for a possible stadium complex obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the stadium would be built along Summit School Road between Minnieville and Caton Hill roads near I-95 and Prince William Parkway.
The team is planning a "futuristic stadium that can change colors" that will feature "a translucent roof that would allow natural light while climate-controlled," according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch report.
The area is in the vicinity of a 20-acre parcel the Prince William County School Board agreed to purchase in early 2021 for a future 14th high school planned to open in 2025. It was not immediately clear Monday how the Commanders’ option to purchase the property might affect plans for the new school.
Surovell said he was initially surprised by news that the team had entered into an option to purchase the land -- details he said he confirmed with the Commanders' lobbying team. Surovell said he did not expect the team to enter into a contract for a specific site until Virginia state lawmakers finish hammering out state legislation that would set up a special financing deal for the new stadium. Negotiations on changes to an existing state law to allow for about $350 million in tax revenue to finance the stadium are being worked on alongside the state’s budget for the coming fiscal year. The General Assembly could take up both matters as soon as June 1, according to state Sen. Jeremy McPike, whose district includes the Woodbridge property eyed for the new stadium.
McPike, D-29th, said he could not immediately confirm the team’s decision but said the Woodbridge site -- in the vicinity of Potomac Mills along the I-95 corridor – “would not surprise me.”
Still, McPike cautioned that the Woodbridge site is far from a done deal. He said he expects the team will likely pursue other sites under consideration, perhaps in Loudoun County, Maryland and the District of Columbia, to keep their options open.
Whether the stadium will ultimately end up in Prince William County will also be a decision left to the board of supervisors, which would have to approve the stadium plan, McPike said.
“The biggest thing is traffic, traffic, traffic. So any proposal has to have the right solutions, otherwise it’s a no-go,” McPike said.
Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, did not immediately return a request for comment on the Commanders’ move to enter into an option to purchase the Prince William County site.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, declined to comment, and Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, whose district includes the land optioned by the team, also did not immediately return a request for comment.
Surovell said it would be “a very good thing” if the Commanders ultimately pick the Prince William County site, as the planned stadium complex would likely provide the needed catalyst for significant infrastructure improvements, including an extension of Metro’s Yellow Line into Prince William County.
“I think this only further underscores the need for us to get Metro into Prince William County tomorrow,” Surovell said.
A recent study on extending the Metro into Prince William County and down to Quantico pegged the price of such a project at more than $20 billion. So far, no state nor federal money has been earmarked for a Metro extension, and thus the endeavor is currently on hold. No one expects that the Metro could possibly be extended in time for the stadium's planned opening in 2027.
McPike said a new stadium in Woodbridge would require “significant investment” in infrastructure that he said would have to come in part from the Washington Commanders.
“If we’re going to ever entertain a new stadium, it would have to come from the Commanders, if it’s going to work,” McPike said.
According to detailed plans included in the Richmond Times-Dispatch report, the team is planning for more than just a stadium at the new complex. A new team headquarters, practice fields, retail stores, a resort and a 15,000 to 20,000-seat amphitheater are also included in the team's vision.
Surovell said it was his understanding that some parts of the facility would be made available to local youth sports teams for tournaments and other events.
“Prince William County needs more commercial development to pay taxes so it’s not so reliant on residential taxes,” Surovell said. “So this is a $3 billion project that would not only help the tax base but would be a real destination place that would bring people into Prince William County.”
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
