A Warrenton man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Stafford County on Saturday, July 13.
Kyle A. Roche, 21, was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Poplar Road near Tackett's Mill Road at about 1 p.m. when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The impact caused the Toyota to overturn several times and hit a U.S. Postal truck that was also traveling north on Poplar Road, Geller said in a news release.
Roche was ejected from the Toyota and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
The driver of the truck was transported to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police Trooper A. Hansen is investigating the crash. Geller said speed was a factor in the crash.
