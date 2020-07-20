As thousands of Virginians face the prospect of losing their homes during a pandemic, faith leaders are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to halt evictions while the new housing assistance programs can be fully implemented.
Rev. Keith Savage, co-chair of Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement, or VOICE, and senior servant of First Baptist Church Manassas, said more time is needed to inform people at risk of not being able to make rent and mortgage payments about the various programs. Savage said bold action is needed from the governor to “address this eviction tsunami.”
“We need to allow time for better communication and outreach to address the barriers that exist, including a lack of staff and partner agencies,” Savage said. “We need time to get this right.”
In Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, more than 400 eviction hearings have been scheduled for the month of July.
Local governments in all three locales have set up individual rent, mortgage and utility relief programs using CARES Act funds to help people struggling to make their payments because of the pandemic, which has left thousands of area residents out of work.
The Prince William board of county supervisors allocated $8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security(CARES) Act aid for housing assistance.
But as of last Friday, only five households in Prince William have received funding from the housing assistance program out of a total 602 households that have applied for grants, according to the county’s Housing and Community Development Director Bill Lake.
Lake said the housing department is hiring three new staff members in August to help process the influx in applications. But “the governor could extend the [eviction] moratorium” in the meantime, Lake said.
The City of Manassas has created its own housing assistance program using $250,000 in CARES Act funding. As of Monday, the city has processed eight of 73 applications, according to Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince.
The Prince William board of county supervisors has also allocated $1 million in CARES Act funding to support relief efforts for underserved county residents. The county is partnering with The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William to distribute these funds through grants to nonprofit organizations that serve county residents. The county only recently launched the grant program, however, and nonprofits have just started applying.
Lake said federal CARES Act funding cannot be used to serve undocumented residents in need of housing assistance. But he said Northern Virginia Family Service, which is administering housing assistance grants through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, may be able to provide this service.
Northam announced the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program on June 29, the day the state Supreme Court let the eviction moratorium expire. The state program aims to provide $50 million in aid to households facing eviction or foreclosure as a result of the pandemic.
Rev. Kristen McBrayer, of Emmaus United Church of Christ in Vienna, said that up to 58% of those facing eviction will “self-evict" because they fear what an eviction on their credit report will do to their chances of renting again. “The fear of eviction, without a moratorium that is very bold and clear, drives people from their homes,” McBrayer said.
VOICE leaders said Northam has the ability to temporarily halt evictions using an executive order. They cited the governor’s powers under a July 15 advisory opinion from Attorney General Mark Herring, which states that the branches of Virginia government, including the executive branch, “each possess tools that, depending on the facts and circumstances, may be used to aid those facing eviction.”
Herring wrote that the governor has statutory and executive authority to issue emergency orders, but “whether any particular executive order is an appropriate exercise of emergency power depends on the scope of the executive order and the facts and circumstances.”
Rev. Darrell King of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Alexandria said evictions could have an impact on parents and children as school systems move to virtual learning during the pandemic. Prince William County Schools decided last week to have all virtual classes for the first part of the school year.
“If parents are being evicted out of their homes during that first quarter, that is going to severely hamper their children’s ability to be educated,” King said.
Northam’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
