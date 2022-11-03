In an effort to reduce the lines at the Prince William landfill and compost facility, now that both are closed on Sundays, the county is encouraging residents who regularly visit such facilities to apply for vehicle decals.
Despite the department’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, there were not enough to safely staff the landfill and Balls Ford Road Composting Facility 78 hours a week. The county chose Sunday to close because commercial trash haulers don't have pickups on those days, according to a county news release.
Additionally, closing on Sundays gives facility employees an opportunity to address deferred work and perform required maintenance and regulatory requirements, the release said.
“We know closing the solid waste facilities on Sunday will increase use on the other days of the week, so residents can help our traffic control staff and each other by displaying a disposal decal on their windshield,” said Deborah Campbell, spokesperson for the county's solid waste division. “A decal is quicker than using a driver’s license for entry, so if there is a queue at traffic control, it will move faster.”
Although residents can provide their driver’s license to gain entry to the facilities, the decal makes the check in process faster and more convenient.
Prince William County residents can apply for the Solid Waste Disposal Decal online and the decal will be mailed in two to three weeks.
Residents may also complete and submit the decal application in person at Taxpayer Services in the James J. McCoart Administration Building, Sudley North Government Center or Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building and receive the decal the same day.
The decal is not available to commercial users or residents of the towns and cities.
The new decals must be permanently affixed to the inside of a vehicle's windshield. Place the decal on the driver’s side, one inch from the left edge and two to three inches above the State Vehicle Inspection sticker. Loose or taped decals will not be accepted, the release said.
The decal is not transferable and may be revoked if used in violation of the Solid Waste system regulations.m The decal may not be given to or shared with non-county residents.
The decal does not relieve the holder of any fees that may be applicable. County staff reserves the right to ask for other identification. There is no charge for this decal and the decal does not expire.
No more than two decals per address will be issued. The decal application, display instructions and additional information on facility services are available on the Solid Waste Division webpages at www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.
