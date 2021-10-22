You have permission to edit this article.
VP Kamala Harris touts national impact of Va. governor's race before a crowd of more than 600 in Dumfries

Former Va. governor Terry McAuliffe campaigned in Dumfries Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris. The outdoor event drew more than 600 people.

 By John Calhoun

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Town of Dumfries Thursday night to campaign with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is running in an increasingly close race for Virginia governor. More than 600 people attended the event, which was held outside a fire station in Dumfries. 

“This race is tight,” Harris told a diverse and enthusiastic crowd. “And we got to make it clear, Virginia, that we’re paying attention. We got to make it clear that we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Security was tight for the event. The crowd began arriving at about 4 p.m.

Harris said the Virginia’s governor’s race would have national significance, pointing to a new Texas state law banning nearly all abortions. Harris said such a law could be passed in Virginia if Republicans take control of the governor’s mansion. “Don’t Texas Virginia,” Harris said. 

Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the national significance of the Virginia governor's race while campaigning in Dumfries for Democrat Terry McAuliffe. “Don’t Texas Virginia,” Harris said. 

McAuliffe, who is locked in a neck-and-neck race with Republican Glenn Youngkin, is bringing in Democratic heavyweights in the final weeks of the race, including former president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden. Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, but polls show McAuliffe with only a razor-thin lead, raising concerns about lagging enthusiasm among Democratic voters.

Someone in the crowd holds up a pro-choice campaign poster in support of Democrat Terry McAuliffe's campaign for governor.

During the Thursday night event, McAuliffe touted his record on jobs, healthcare and criminal justice reform during his last term as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, and outlined plans to increase teacher pay, require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers, and protect abortion rights if he is elected again. Virginia governors are barred from serving consecutive terms. 

“The biggest thing I'm going to lean in on is education folks. We have got to take our education system to the next level right now in Virginia,” McAuliffe said. “... I promise every teacher in Virginia, I'm going to raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Virginia is currently ranked last in the country for average teacher pay when compared to the average pay of all Virginia residents. Youngkin has also pledged to increase teacher salaries if elected. Youngkin has also sought to energize conservatives by proposing a ban on the teaching of “critical race theory” in Virginia schools, although it is not a part of Virginia’s education curriculum.

McAuliffe said he would be “a brick wall” on protecting abortion rights in Virginia and would prevent a Texas-style abortion ban from happening in Virginia. Texas lawmakers have outlawed abortion past six weeks – often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant. 

Youngkin has promised to “go on offense” on abortion if elected, saying he would support a fetal pain law in Virginia that would ban abortions past 20 weeks. Youngkin’s running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, has said she would support a Texas-style, near total ban on abortion. 

McAuliffe also said Thursday that he would require healthcare workers and educators to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if elected. Just over 62% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans over the age of 12 be vaccinated against the disease that has killed more than 730,000 Americans. 

“I believe every doctor, every nurse, every teacher ought to be vaccinated here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe and Youngkin have clashed repeatedly over whether they would require workers to get the vaccine. McAuliffe called Youngkin an “anti-vaxxer” during Thursday’s campaign event. Youngkin has said he is vaccinated and has encouraged others to get the vaccine, but has stopped short of supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for anyone.  

McAuliffe compared Youngkin to former president Donald Trump, calling him a “Trump acolyte.” Youngkin has attempted to walk a fine line when it comes to the former president, whose four years in the White House propelled Virginia Democrats to big wins in 2017 and 2019. Earlier in the campaign, Youngkin stated  Trump “represents so much of why I am running” and he received Trump’s endorsement in July.

Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, of Lake Ridge, who is vying to be Virginia's first woman and Afro-Latina lieutenant governor, speaks during a campaign rally in Dumfries Thursday, Oct. 21.

Del. Hala Ayala, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, and Attorney General Mark Herring (D), who is seeking a third term, also spoke during the event. Ayala is a longtime Prince William County resident. Whoever wins the race for lieutenant governor will be the first woman of color elected to statewide office in the commonwealth. 

Ayala said Sears’ support for severely restricting abortion rights and not enacting vaccine mandates would “take Virginians backwards by criminalizing our bodies and our right to choose” and “derail public health.” Sears has refused to say whether or not she is vaccinated and has said she is opposed to requiring anyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Early voting is underway in Virginia. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.  

