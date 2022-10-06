The ongoing controversy over opening Prince William County’s rural crescent to data centers and industrial development has prompted former school board member Alyson Satterwhite to announce a run for the board of supervisors in 2023.
Satterwhite, 56, announced her candidacy for the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat on Facebook Thursday morning.
Satterwhite said she’s running to provide representation to her neighbors at a “crucial time” and said she will focus her campaign on “protecting the rural crescent, reducing the tax burden on families and promoting fiscal responsibility.”
“The people are very angry and understandably so. Our biggest investment is in our homes, and our quality of life is threatened right now,” Satterwhite said in an interview with the Prince William Times. “And right now, we don’t have a voice to represent us on the board of supervisors, and I’m running to be that voice.”
Satterwhite was endorsed by the local Republican committee when she served on the school board. She said she had been considering a run for the county board for some time but solidified her decision about a year ago when current Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland, a fellow Republican, announced he would join his neighbors in selling his home to data center developers as part of the “Prince William Digital Gateway.” The controversial plan would create a new data center corridor on about 2,100 acres within the current rural crescent and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Candland and his wife, Robyn, are among about 100 Pageland Lane area property owners who have arranged to sell their homes and land to data center developers if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approves the necessary comprehensive plan amendment and rezonings underlying the PW Digital Gateway plan.
Candland’s personal financial interest in the PW Digital Gateway has forced him to recuse himself from voting on the comprehensive plan amendment and rezonings as well as any data centers proposed within the rural crescent's current boundaries.
Candland’s recusal means the PW Digital Gateway will need only four votes to be approved by the eight-member county board, rather than the usual five.
Candland has said he is personally against developing the rural crescent for data centers but felt he little choice but to sign onto the deal because he didn’t want his family’s home to be surrounded by industrial development.
Candland’s decision has prompted an effort to collect signatures on a petition to recall him from office, which organizers say is still under way.
In response to Satterwhite’s announcement Thursday, Candland said said he has not yet decided whether he will run for a fourth term. Candland was first elected to the board in 2011.
“Robyn and I will be taking the holidays to discuss and make a decision about whether or not to run for another four-year term,” Candland said in an email. “I’m extremely proud of the work I’ve been able to accomplish on the board of county supervisors and know there is much more I can contribute to continue to make the Gainesville District a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”
In a video posted to her Facebook page, Satterwhite said she is running because the Gainesville District “is under attack in ways we never would have imagined.”
In addition to rising real estate taxes and the county’s new 4% meals tax, Satterwhite charges that “industrial zoning is being forced on the rural crescent” and adds: “This will ruin our community.”
“They’re also threatening to bring back the Bi-county Parkway,” she said.
Satterwhite is a longtime opponent of the Bi-County Parkway, which she and others say would be akin to an “outer beltway” through Prince William County. The road was proposed more than a decade ago to connect Interstate 95 and the Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County.
Although the Prince William Board of County Supervisors removed the Bi-County Parkway from the county’s comprehensive plan in 2016 and voted as late as last March to keep it off, Satterwhite noted that the PW Digital Gateway, as planned, would include many components of the former Bi-County Parkway, including widening Pageland Lane from two lanes to four lanes. The plan also recommends widening adjacent roadways to create a bypass around the battlefield.
“Almost every single component [of the Bi-County Parkway] is in that plan,” Satterwhite said.
Satterwhite said she is not opposed to data centers in general but is against allowing them to be built outside the county’s “data center opportunity zone overlay district,” which was established years ago to direct data center development near available infrastructure.
Satterwhite charged the current board of supervisors with being “reckless” in their decision to consider the PW Digital Gateway without first studying the impacts of the development on the watershed of the Occoquan Reservoir.
“I think it’s important that they have as much information available as possible … because this is a big, big decision,” she added. “The outcry has been significant because this watershed serves 800,000 people.”
Satterwhite said she’s also opposed to opening the rural crescent to denser residential development, as outlined in the current "Pathway to 2040" comprehensive plan update, because of the demands on infrastructure, particularly costly new schools.
The rural crescent was first established in 1998 to slow residential sprawl into the county's rural area. Since its adoption, residential development has been limited to one home per 10 acres and connections to the public sewer line have been mostly prohibited. The rural area includes about 80,000 acres along the county’s southern, western and northern boundaries.
Satterwhite noted that the school board worked for years to keep up with the overcrowding that long plagued western Prince William County areas within the county’s “development area,” including Gainesville, Bristow and Brentsville, which saw explosive residential growth in the early 2000s.
If the county has to build more new schools in the rural area to accommodate even more growth, the entire county will be affected, she added.
“If they open up the rural crescent for development, it completely busts the [school division’s] capital improvement plan,” she said. “This doesn’t just affect western Prince William. This effects the entire county.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
What she and so many others are missing regarding the data center issue is that the "Rural Crescent" is not yours or theirs or others who speak to. It is land owned by farmers who have been tending the land for agricultural for generation. But it is rural no more. This is privately own property. It is theirs, no one else's. Their ancestors bought it, farmed it and would now like to sell since the biggest tracts of farmland in the Digital Gateway just approved by the Planning Commission are owned by very elderly people who cannot physically farm anymore. Their heir don't want it. It's a tough life and barely scrapes out a living. How would you like it if your home/property and your desire to sell it was dictated by other people who just want to drive by and look at it. It's just not fair to the elderly farmers who would like to sell and move on. For many/most of them it's not about the money at all. It's just that they know they can't do this anymore and are willing to sell to the highest bidder...as most people would do when selling their homes. IF the data centers are not approved, this land will be developed in the mass housing and the watershed and wildlife will be toast. I'm not a fan of data centers, but at least it will preserve the integrity of the green space that can be enjoyed by others and protect the watershed and habitat.
So, all the landowners wanting to sell (and reap huge profits of course) are "elderly farmers" just scrapeing by? Do tell.
No one is taking anything. The rights are to build 10-acre lots. No one is taking that away. You can't lose what you don't have.
