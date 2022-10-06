Alyson Satterwhite

Alyson Satterwhite announced her candidacy for the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Thursday, Oct. 6. The election will be held in November 2023.

(3) comments

Little Bull Run
Little Bull Run

What she and so many others are missing regarding the data center issue is that the "Rural Crescent" is not yours or theirs or others who speak to. It is land owned by farmers who have been tending the land for agricultural for generation. But it is rural no more. This is privately own property. It is theirs, no one else's. Their ancestors bought it, farmed it and would now like to sell since the biggest tracts of farmland in the Digital Gateway just approved by the Planning Commission are owned by very elderly people who cannot physically farm anymore. Their heir don't want it. It's a tough life and barely scrapes out a living. How would you like it if your home/property and your desire to sell it was dictated by other people who just want to drive by and look at it. It's just not fair to the elderly farmers who would like to sell and move on. For many/most of them it's not about the money at all. It's just that they know they can't do this anymore and are willing to sell to the highest bidder...as most people would do when selling their homes. IF the data centers are not approved, this land will be developed in the mass housing and the watershed and wildlife will be toast. I'm not a fan of data centers, but at least it will preserve the integrity of the green space that can be enjoyed by others and protect the watershed and habitat.

TDM
TDM

So, all the landowners wanting to sell (and reap huge profits of course) are "elderly farmers" just scrapeing by? Do tell.

Gorhamg
Gorhamg

No one is taking anything. The rights are to build 10-acre lots. No one is taking that away. You can't lose what you don't have.

