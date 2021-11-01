Voters head to the polls to settle nail-biter statewide races, pick new state delegates

Polls open at 6 a.m. for today's statewide election when Virginians will make their picks for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the state House of Delegates.
All 101 polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park will be open for voting until 7 p.m. Find your polling place here.
Already, 58,754 of Prince William County’s 288,339 active registered voters – or about 20% -- have cast early votes in today’s election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
In 2017, the last time Virginians elected a governor, a total of 122,732 Prince William County voters participated in the general election, a turnout of about 48%.
Turnout will be a big factor in today’s contest between former governor Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, and Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, who are locked neck-and-neck in a nail-biter race that’s being watched closely across the nation.
According to the most recent polls, the candidates at the top of the ballot are virtually tied with McAuliffe just 1 point ahead Youngkin in a poll with a margin of error of 3.5%.
In Virginia, higher turnout favors Democratic candidates, but it's unclear where turnout will end up when polls close tonight. In 2020 presidential race, when turnout in Virginia topped 75%, President Joe Biden (D) won the state by more than 10 percentage points while also taking Prince William County by 29 points, 64% to 35%.
But turnout generally lags in off-year gubernatorial elections, usually hovering at about 45%. In 2009, when Bob McDonnell became the last Republican to win the Virginia governor’s office, turnout was about 40%. About 43% of Virginia voters turned out in 2013, when McAuliffe won his first term as Virginia governor by beating his Republican opponent Ken Cuccinelli with 47% of the vote.
Youngkin, 54, is hoping to break the GOP’s 12-year losing streak by driving up turnout in the state’s reddest counties while cutting into Democrats’ usual outsized lead in vote-rich Northern Virginia.
McAuliffe, 64, needs strong turnout from voters who make up the Democratic base, which include Black voters, suburban women voters and college-educated whites, to make history as only the second Virginia governor to win a second term. In Virginia, governors cannot run for consecutive terms.
Meanwhile, voter rolls have expanded in Northern Virginia since 2017. In Prince William County, there are about 35,000 more registered voters than the last time the state elected its statewide candidates.
Voter rolls are also up in Fairfax County, by about 45,000, and in Loudoun County, by about 39,000, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, both longtime Prince William County resident Del. Hala Ayala, 48, the Democratic nominee, and Winsome Sears, 57, the Republican nominee, are vying to make history as the first woman of color elected lieutenant governor, the state’s second-highest office. Sears is Black, while Ayala is Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish.
In the attorney general's race, Democratic incumbent Mark Herring, 60, is seeking re-election to a third term. He is being challenged by Republican state Del. Jason Miyares, 45. Miyares is the son of Cuban immigrants.
All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are also up for re-election. Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park voters will choose state legislators in eight districts -- all of which are currently held by Democrats.
In the race for the 2nd District House of Delegates seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Candi King is being challenged by Republican nominee Gina Ciarcia.
In the race for the 13th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Danica Roem is being challenged by Republican nominee Chris Stone.
In the race for the 31st District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman is being challenged by Republican nominee Ben Baldwin.
In the race for the 40th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Dan Helmer is being challenged by Republican nominee Harold Pyon.
In the race for the 50th District House seat, Democrat Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado faces off against Republican nominee Steve T. "Dr. Steve" Pleikhardt. The 50th District seat is currently held by Del. Lee Carter, who Lopes-Maldonado defeated in the June primary.
In the race for the 51st District House seat, Democratic nominee Briana Sewell faces off against Republican nominee Tim Cox. The 51st District seat is being vacated by Ayala, who is running for lieutenant governor.
In the race for the 52nd District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Luke Torian is being challenged by Republican nominee Maria E. Martin.
In the race for the 87th District House seat, Democratic incumbent Del. Suhas Subramanyam is being challenged by Republican nominee Gregory Moulthrop.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.