Voter turnout reached 56% in Prince William County as of Monday, and officials are now expecting turnout to top out at 74% on Election Day – a 3% increase over the 2016 election.
So far, 162,614 ballots have been cast in early voting in the county, including early in-person votes and absentee ballots that have been returned by mail or at voting drop boxes. That’s more than three times the early votes cast in the last presidential election in 2016. In that contest, turnout in the county was just under 72% with a total of 196,538 votes cast.
Statewide, more than 2.7 million Virginians have cast their ballots early this year, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. About 57% of those votes were cast by Democratic-leaning voters and the same percent were cast by women, according to a VPAP analysis.
In Prince William county, seven of the 10 voting precincts with the highest early voter turnout this year are in Republican-leaning areas carried by President Donald Trump in 2016.
The precincts with the highest early voter turnout this year are Alvey and Heritage Hunt in Western Prince William, both with more than 75% turnout. The voter turnout in McCoart, Penn and Battlefield voting precincts, in the central and Western parts of the county, now stands at more than 65%.
The precincts with the lowest early voter turnout are Quantico, with 19% voter turnout, and Westgate, with 36% voter turnout. In Woodbridge, the Kilby, Lynn and Potomac View voting precincts have are showing turnout numbers between 36 and 39%.
Elections officials are expecting at least another 60,000 people to vote in-person on Election Day.
