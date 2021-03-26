Volunteers plant pollinator garden at the Haymarket-Gainesville Library

After 18 months of planning and fundraising, a coalition of nature-lovers and bibliophiles recently broke ground on an expansive pollinator garden at the Haymarket-Gainesville Library.
The seed of the idea was sown during a conversation between Haymarket residents Linda Larsen and Gay Koerber on a hot afternoon in October 2019 when they were visiting the library.
Koerber noticed the grassy area, a puny tree and some unhealthy looking shrubs and said she told Larsen: “Imagine what it would look like with some shady trees and a pollinator garden here.”
When both the Friends of the Haymarket-Gainesville Library and the library administration loved the idea of a native garden extending the library interior into the outdoors by providing a space for reading and learning in nature, plans sprouted quickly.
Larsen assembled a coalition of community members dedicated to the idea of replacing a large portion of the library’s lawn with a dynamic garden comprised of trees, shrubs and flowering plants native to Virginia’s Piedmont region.
According to the USDA, our nation’s pollinator populations have suffered serious losses over the last 30 years due to invasive pests and diseases, exposure to pesticides, loss of habitat and changing climate. Pollinator gardens seek to reverse that trend simply by increasing pollinator habitat in the hopes of restoring populations of native bees, insects, moths and butterflies, as well as attracting birds and other beneficial wildlife.
Larsen said she hopes the project will bring back as many species as possible to the area.
Despite setbacks related to COVID-19, the volunteer group grew to 16 determined folks. Among those, Jill Lehman, a professional landscape designer, donated her services designing the garden, and Nancy Vehrs, president of the Prince William Wildflower Society, provided her expertise.
Larsen was successful in partially funding the garden through a grant from ChangeX, which funds ideas seeking to create sustainable communities. Microsoft backs ChangeX and its “mission is to build community wellbeing by unleashing the potential of changemakers everywhere.”
Additional monetary donations from Friends of the Haymarket-Gainesville Library, Larsen, Koerber, and others will make the garden flourish this Summer.
According to Larsen, the plants will not only be useful to pollinators but will be visually interesting and welcoming to library visitors. Larsen said she expects the garden will be a place for children to experience nature during library storytime and other experiential learning programs.
For adults, Larsen says that the area “will be perfect for book club discussions as well as a space for relaxing and meditating in nature.”
Several trees. including the Virginia State tree the flowering dogwood, and a redbud were planted this week. Native shrubs such as serviceberry and others will be planted soon. Last to be planted will be clusters of native flowering plants which are essential to every pollinator garden. Larsen said that each plant will be carefully selected, sourced, and matched to the site.
Larsen anticipates that by the time the garden is in full bloom this summer it will be abuzz with both pollinators and patrons.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
