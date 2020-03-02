Virginia Cooperative Extension is seeking volunteer parent education facilitators to lead parenting classes and workshops throughout the greater Prince William area.
Ideal candidates have parented a child in the age group they lead, are passionate about parenting and able to commit to leading two seven-week parenting classes within the first two years of completing training.
Orientation is Monday, March 2. Must attend training dates on Saturdays, March 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, March 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Please email Carolina at acgray@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach is holding its Quarterly Food Drive on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Safeway in Bristow. The drive benefits their local food pantry partner in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help collect donations. Please call 571-406-3520 or email mhhoministries@gmail.com for more information.
Clean the Stream needs volunteers on Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to noon at the stream adjacent to Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Please email waterquality@pwswcd.org to learn more.
Please join Keep Prince William Beautiful on Saturday, March 28, for a day of outdoor fun, exercise, and community beautification in Haymarket for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pick up litter as you move around the neighborhood and earn a coupon from Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Shop. Meet at Cookies and Cream, 14650 Washington St. in Haymarket. Please plan to arrive a few minutes early for registration and a brief introduction to the event. Sign up in advance at http://bit.ly/2VqRrmg.
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to work on a house located in Manassas. Donated lunches to the construction volunteers are also needed. Lunch is as easy as sandwiches, chips and a drink! Both needs run through mid-March. Please sign up on their volunteer calendar at www.habitatpwc.org. Future projects are on the horizon! For more information, please call 703.369.6708.
Serve Our Willing Warriors is hosting Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in a variety of ways to make this a successful event to support their families. Email Sarah at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to learn more.
Capital Caring needs volunteers to support the Welcome Home Vietnam War Commemoration on Sunday, March 29, at National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle. Duties include setting up, greeting attendees, registration table and much more. Please email kknoble@capitalcaring.org to learn more.
House of Mercy invites you to their annual tea and fashion show on Sunday, March 29, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Manassas Park Community Center. High Tea, raffles, and a fashion show are included in your ticket for just $40 to support the center’s programs. Sponsor opportunities are also available for your business or organization. Please visit their website at www.houseofmercyva.org to learn more.
CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center is looking for volunteers to support its Walk for Life on Saturday, April 18, at Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Volunteers will help set up prior to the event and break down/clean up once the walk is finished. Volunteers can participate in the walk. Please email fast1edd@aol.com for more information. Walkers can register at voice4life.org/bettertogether.
Prince William Solid Waste Division needs handy, fixer volunteers for their “Fix it Fair” on Saturday, June 13, at Chinn Park Library. If you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc. you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Please email your name, phone and fix-it specialties to adaniels@kpwb.org by Friday, March 13.
BEACON for Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs spring semester. No second language or teaching experience needed as they provide training. Please contact Jessica at Jng@osbva.org for more information.
Church of the Rock needs volunteers to help in their thrift store located in Dumfries. Shifts are Mon-Thu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fri 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Retirees welcome! Please contact Pastor Graham at 571.418.1095, email pastorgraham@tcotrm.org for more information.
David J Cobb Foundation is seeking a social media coordinator to promote the foundation and events/fundraisers, engage the public and increase online presence. The volunteer should have the ability to attend events to take pictures. For more information, please email volunteer@djcfoundation.org
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) needs volunteers who can help fourth-grade students learn to be “Safe at Home!” Volunteers should be at least 55, available during the school day and comfortable with presenting an interactive lesson in a school setting. Training is provided. You’ll feel great as you teach youngsters the skills they need to cope with being home alone. Please contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
RSVP is also looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
SERVE needs volunteer groups (6-8 people) to prepare and serve meals to the 60-70 residents of their Manassas shelter. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to be onsite at the shelter. Groups can prepare offsite and deliver or bring ingredients and prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. Open Dates: Dinner Sunday, April 12 (Easter), brunch on Sunday, May 24 and Brunch/Dinner on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day). It’s not too early to sign up! Please email jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more details.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is having its next master financial educator volunteer training beginning Thursday, April 2 to Thursday, May 21, at the McCoart and Ferlazzo government centers. Please visit www.pwcgov.org/money for more info.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community!
