Volunteers needed to ‘rescue’ farmers market leftovers

In cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program, the Prince William Food Rescue needs volunteers to collect produce every Sunday at the Dale City Farmers Market to be donated to local food pantries serving families in need.
Volunteers will be part of a team that has already “rescued” more than 30,000 pounds of food from the Dale City Farmers Market, and you can help them collect much more healthy food for our community this summer. Visit www. pwfoodrescue.org to learn more.
Are you an animal lover who wants to make a difference in the lives of thousands of animals every year? Join Prince William SCPA’s Board as they embark on this exciting time for animals in PWC. The new county shelter is opening soon, but before then, they expect more events and programs to be back on track this summer. They need several people to join their board and help continue efforts to improve the lives of companion animals. No experience necessary. Questions? Email melissakorzuch@comcast.net.
If you love animals and event planning, Prince William SPCA wants to meet you. They are looking for a volunteer event planner who can manage their events throughout the year. The volunteer will primarily work on P.A.W. Express Mobile Adoption Van events with the Prince William County Animal Shelter. Other events include Yappy Hours, parade appearances, photos with Santa and more.
Shifts would be two to three hours a week and applicants must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Please email pwspca@pwspca.org to indicate interest in the position and learn more.
Summer may be here, but agencies are already looking ahead to the next school year! The staff at House of Mercy is preparing for their Back-to-School Drive to help clients start the 2021-22 school year with new shoes and new school supplies. Please drop off items before July 16 at House of Mercy’s office located at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109. Please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/events/back-to-school-drive/ to view the wish list and learn more.
ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is looking for warehouse volunteers age 16+ to receive, weigh, and record food donations, complete and issue receipts and sort donations. Your work will help supply much needed food to families facing food insecurity! Visit www.actspwc.org/volunteer to fill out an online volunteer application. Email scouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps supports our local health department and our community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon, is spent weeding, pruning and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome. Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray. Email alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
RSVP’s VETS program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is starting back up and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
