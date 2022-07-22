Here’s a chance to thank our veterans by providing rides to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc. Volunteer Prince William needs volunteer drivers 21 and older who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, supermarkets and houses of worship.
Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. Volunteers provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how to get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.
Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for data entry volunteers 18 and older for its Hunger Prevention Center, domestic violence and utility assistance departments. The opportunities are in the offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required).
Volunteers should be computer literate and with quick and accurate typing skills. Please visit https://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email gflores@actspwc.org for more information.
The fantastic staff at BEACON needs a pre-literacy teacher for a low-level English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) during the upcoming fall session. Students in this class have never been to school before and are starting at the lowest English level, which means they have limited to no communication skills. Teaching experience is preferred; the class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Training is provided. A mandatory training will be held Aug. 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by Aug. 1 and must pass a background check. Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more.
BEACON is also looking for volunteers to help teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)during the fall session, from Aug. 22 through Nov. 10. Classes will be held both in-person and online via Zoom. No experience is required; training is provided. Experience with Zoom is helpful. There will be a mandatory training on July 23. Visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to fill out an online application or call 703-368-7491 to learn more.
Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers ages 18 and older to help tutor students on an ongoing basis. Its VA Refugee Student Achievement Project supports children for up to five years after arrival and assists refugee students in target areas so that they will be successful in school.
Tutors assist children with tutoring, school supplies, computers, referrals for counseling, academic services, testing and other needs. Volunteers must pass a background check and go through required training. Please visit https://bit.ly/3uBxVnP to sign up, or email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Catholic Charities is also in need of ESOL teachers and computer literacy teachers to teach virtually or in-person in Manassas. Teachers are asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs is allowed for those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability necessary; all materials and training provided! Please email ewd@ccda.net or call 571-208-1572 for more information.
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers ages 21 and older who care about children growing up in safe, permanent and loving homes. The staff is holding a virtual information session on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Email jpolen@casacis.org or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
For Children’s Sake needs foster parents to open their homes and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10 to 17. Contact Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org or Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Contact Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org to learn more.
Here's a terrific opportunity for those who love the outdoors. Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run, Va., needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants from its upland depression swamp on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. No experience is necessary. Get on-the-job training and enjoy the beautiful park! Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, and then walk together to the project site. Long sleeves, long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes and gardening gloves are a must. Sunscreen and bug spray are needed and bring plenty of water. Visit https://bit.ly/3RjL4eS to sign up. Contact Marie at mariepinto@whfarmfoundation.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue needs Food Rescue Heroes to pick up and deliver food. It’s easy! Visit your smartphone app store to download the Northern Virginia Food Rescue app, set up your profile and you’re ready to save food from the dumpsters. Have the kids ride along and put those youthful muscles to work carrying boxes of food that might otherwise get trashed to food assistance programs that will feed food insecure families. What a cool way to spend summer! Email tyoho@nova-fr.org to learn more.
Saved Hands Foundation needs 10 to 12 volunteers 18 and older to support its Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City. Duties include handing out school supplies/backpacks, operating registration tables and crowd control. You’ll stay busy and feel great as you support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year. Email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com to learn how to help.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
