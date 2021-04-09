Volunteers needed to plan wounded warrior getaways, staff local vaccine clinics

The Warrior Retreat at Bull Run has a need for volunteer guest stay coordinators.
GSCs create and manage relaxing and impactful stays for Warrior guests and their families. GSCs choose the guest stays they would like to support according to their own schedule, usually one a month.
As a Warrior's main point of contact, the GSC reviews the Wounded Warrior's application, creates a customized itinerary and handles any specific issues to make their stay memorable. Some weekday availability is required. It’s a wonderful way to thank our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for us. Contact Chris Wrinkle at chris.wrinkle@willingwarriors.org for more information.
The Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, COVID-19 vaccine clinics and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed.
Volunteers must be 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
The American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and helping for disaster clients.
Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide. Home food deliveries are no-contact and follow social distancing guidelines.
PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food insecure families in our community. For more info on PWFR, visit https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Contact Rebecca at rgates@actspwc.org or call 845-521-0118 for more information.
Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service - nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are still open.
Visit https://virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/ to view the categories and submit your nomination. Online nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Email VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov for more information.
CRi – Choice. Respect. Independence needs handy volunteers who can make corn hole boards, bean bags and kindness cards to bring some cheer and fun to their residents. Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and search for cri under organizations for details, or email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.
The next DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two Novant Health UVA Health facilities in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara Lake Ridge in Woodbridge, will accept and safely dispose of your unused and expired medications.
This is a good way to clear out your medicine cabinets before anything falls into the wrong hands. Please visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ for more information.
Celebrate Earth Day with Keep Prince William Beautiful. They, along with Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, are hosting an Earth Day Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be working to tackle the litter problem on U.S. 1 from Woodbridge to Dumfries.
Youth volunteers age 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. A couple of volunteers with pickup trucks to help gather collected litter are also needed. Fresh air and a clean community – what could be better? Visit https://tinyurl.com/KPWBroute1cleanup to register. Email smorrow@kpwb.org for more information.
Pink Space Theory needs volunteers age 16+ who can assist with graduation planning for their programs at local elementary schools, assist with delivering class supplies to schools and any additional local help as needed. Email volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org to learn more.
Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can join.
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be holding virtual training for Certified Master Financial Educators May 3 thru June 21. Sessions will meet every Monday, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If you like helping families sort through their finances and get back on their feet, this could be the opportunity for you. Please email smartmoney@pwcgov.org or call 703-792-6287 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.