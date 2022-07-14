Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers ages 18 and older to help tutor students on an ongoing basis. Its VA Refugee Student Achievement Project (VRSAP) supports children for up to five years after arrival and assists refugee students in target areas so that they will be successful in school.
Tutors assist children with tutoring, school supplies, computers, referrals for counseling, academic services, testing and other needs. Volunteers must pass a background check and go through required training. Please visit https://bit.ly/3uBxVnP to sign up, or email volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for data entry volunteers age 18+ for its Hunger Prevention Center, domestic violence and utility assistance departments. The opportunities are in the offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required).
Volunteers should be computer literate and with quick and accurate typing skills. Please visit https://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email gflores@actspwc.org for more information.
The fantastic staff at BEACON is already preparing for their fall session from Aug. 22 through Nov. 10. They’re looking for volunteers to help teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes both in-person and online via Zoom. No experience is required; training is provided. Experience with Zoom is helpful. There will be a mandatory training on July 23 for everyone. Feel great as you help students gain a better grasp of English-speaking skills, which will help improve their lives. Please visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to fill out an online application. Call 703-368-7491 to learn more.
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers ages 21 and older who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving homes. The staff is holding virtual information sessions on two dates: Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 27, both from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Email jpolen@casacis.org or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
If you’re a social media guru, Historic Dumfries wants to meet you. There is an urgent need for a tech-savvy volunteer age 18 or older who can address some issues it is having with its social media accounts. It’s an interesting virtual opportunity. Feel great as you help this historic organization fix its accounts so it can keep communicating information, events and programming for children and adults. Please email Lisa at info@historicdumfriesva.org for more information on how you can help.
House of Mercy is already preparing for the 2022-23 school year with its Back to School Drive. Help provide children with new school supplies and new shoes to start the school year off right. Since some schools are beginning earlier, donations should be dropped off before July 15 at the facility, 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109.
Donation bins will be available, and you can also order from its Amazon Wishlist. Remember how awesome it felt on that first day of school to have new supplies and new shoes? You can help kids have a great start to the new year.
Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/events/back-to-school-drive/ to learn more. Volunteers will be needed! Please contact John at jmcclay@houseofmercyva.org or call 703-659-1636.
If you love the outdoors, we have a great opportunity for you. Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants from its upland depression swamp on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. No experience is necessary; you’ll get on-the-job training and enjoy the beautiful park. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot at 16290 Thoroughfare Road, and then walk together to the project site. Long sleeves, long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes and gardening gloves are a must. Sunscreen and bug spray are needed and bring plenty of water. Please visit https://bit.ly/3RjL4eS to sign up. Please contact Marie at mariepinto@whfarmfoundation.org for more information.
How I spent my summer vacation? “I was a Food Rescue hero!” Prince William Food Rescue needs food rescue heroes to pick up and deliver food – it’s easy. Simply visit your smartphone app store to download the Northern Virginia Food Rescue app, set up your profile and you’re ready to save food from the dumpsters. Have the kids ride along and put those youthful muscles to work carrying boxes of food that might otherwise get trashed to food assistance programs that will feed food insecure families. What a cool way to spend summer. Please email tyoho@nova-fr.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
