Volunteers needed to award COVID-19 community grants

The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William needs adult volunteers to serve on a committee to review grants submitted to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Grant Program.
Serving on the committee requires volunteers to review and score grant proposals. Training and instruction will be provided. This is a remote volunteer opportunity, however internet access is required as an online grants management platform is being used.
Meetings will be held via Zoom, but some in-person meetings may be required. The ARPA grant submission period ends March 13, and the review process will occur between March 14 and 27. Visit https://bit.ly/3oXX7lNfor more information; email bfulford@alliancegpw.org for more information.
AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world.
To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visit www.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form, and AFS will contact you, www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Call 1-800-AFS-INFO (option #2) for more information.
Teens, do you want to get involved with disaster preparedness? Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Youth Preparedness Council offers an opportunity for teens to share their ideas and feedback with FEMA, grow their leadership skills and develop preparedness projects.
Visit https://bit.ly/34TCArn for more information. Application period closes March 6.
Hooray: Keep Prince William Community Cleanups are back. The first cleanup of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will meet at Barron Park, 7625 Aaron Lane, Manassas. Volunteers 16 and older are welcome. Those under 16 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. Get out in the fresh air and help to beautify our community with family and friends. Visit https://bit.ly/3HDlBaY to register. Email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
Mark your calendar: Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding its annual “Free Tree Giveaway” on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge. This is a drive-thru event, the first 250 responders with a ticket will receive two free seedlings for their yard. Visit https://bit.ly/3umUKMI to register. What a wonderful way to welcome spring!
Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as interpretive guides, events assistants and gardeners at various historical sites in the county. Group projects are available. Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 through 18. Experience the county’s history while supporting our community. Call 703-792-4754 or email historicpreservation@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is getting ready for the 2022 Big County Waterway/Wetland Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you love a clean environment, this is a great event for you. Come celebrate the county’s first Trash Trap and give a treat to this beautiful scenic site of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. Cleanup supplies provided; boots/waders are recommended.
To register, please visit https://www.pwtsc.org/. Email secretary@pwtsc.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.