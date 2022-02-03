Volunteers needed for ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser

Teens, if you need service hours, we’ve got a fun opportunity for you. Historic Manassas, Inc. is hosting Souper Bowl 2022 on Friday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Volunteers ages 16 and up are needed as Souper Bowl attendants/servers. Have fun ladling out soup at this popular event, which attracts up to 500 attendees. Visit https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1 to sign up. Questions? Email Beverly@historicmanassasinc.org.
Delta Sigma Theta will be hosting a virtual town hall forum with Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the community will have an opportunity to hear the plans of the chief of the Prince William County Police Department and get answers to their questions. Pre-register at https://bit.ly/34vdvTp.
Due to inclement weather, the members of Delta Sigma Theta had to postpone their MLK Day of Service Project. As soon as a new date is determined, we will share that information. In the meantime, please keep those winter coats, blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, hats, gloves and socks on standby to donate. Thank you!
Do your new year’s resolutions include volunteering? Please don’t forget to visit our website, www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to view the many opportunities that are available! You can create a free account, browse/respond to volunteer opportunities and learn more about our other programs in disaster services and alternative community service. Contact Jan at jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.
The folks at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center have an urgent need for Donation Drivers on Wednesdays through Sundays. Drivers can use an ACTS van or their own vehicle for food pickups. There’s a variety of places to choose from, and the food you deliver will help food insecure families in our community. Contact Shirley at 703-441-8606, ext. 288 or SCouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
You can help fight hunger! The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline urgently needs Spanish-speaking volunteers who can assist with answering calls to the Helpline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers will answer calls from those in need of food, redirect callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arrange home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. It’s a flexible schedule and call volume is low enough someone can do this while working from home. Visit https://bit.ly/314ZgDn for more information and click on the “respond” button to sign up.
Do you enjoy coaching kids’ sports? General Heiser Boys & Girls Club in Dumfries needs volunteer volleyball and basketball coaches ages 18 or older for the upcoming spring season, early March through mid-June. Basketball teams are available for kids from kindergarten through through high school; volleyball teams run from third grade through high school. Teams meet two evenings a week for practices and/or games; some Saturdays may also be needed. Coach young sports enthusiasts and help them learn about teamwork. Please visit https://bit.ly/32Buhzo for details and click on the “respond” button to sign up. Email jmoore@bgcgw.org to learn more.
Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) is still recruiting for their Board of Directors for a three-year term. Half of the board must include those with disabilities. Board members should have a sincere interest in the ability of individuals with disabilities to lead an independent lifestyle, a strong belief in the role of IEC in the community and a willingness to advocate on behalf of a specific service population. Call Dr. Lopez at 703-257-5400, ext. 117 for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone.
Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Do you know someone (adult or child) who has been especially outstanding in supporting the community? You can nominate someone for the Daily Point of Light Award, which honors those who use their hearts, hands and minds strengthen communities and solve problems. Visit the Daily Points of Light page at www.pointsoflight.org/dailypointoflight/ to learn more. Visit www.pointsoflight.org to view inspiring stories of Daily Point of Light recipients.
Is your group looking for a volunteer opportunity? The SERVE Shelter has need for groups of five to seven volunteers who can prepare meals during 2022 for the guests staying with them. Meals can be prepared at home for about 60 and dropped off at SERVE in Manassas or can be prepared and served onsite at the shelter. You’ll feel great as you provide the warmth of a nutritious, home-cooked meal for those experiencing homelessness. Please email jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
