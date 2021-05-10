Volunteers needed for May cleanup, vet transportation

RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 to learn more.
Golfers: Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc. is hosting an Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, May 14, at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge. Get out in the fresh air, hit golf balls and help raise funds for a great cause. Please contact Chris at 703-670-4800 or email ccaseman@arcgpw.org to learn more.
Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding their May Community Cleanup on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Manassas. Volunteers age 16 and older will meet at Barron Park at the intersection of Aaron Lane and Alder Lane, then spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces in the community.
Youth ages 5-15 must volunteer with an adult. Please register at www.volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000010MAOQA2, email smorrow@kpwb.org to learn more.
The wonderful folks at House of Mercy are hosting a Tushies & Toes Drive Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, to collect new diapers, socks and underwear for children, teens and adults. It’s a super-easy, drive-thru event where you drive in, drop off your donation in their outside bin and drive away with their thanks ringing in your ears. Please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/underwear-drive/ or call 703-659-1636 for more information.
Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival on Saturday, June 5, in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers age 16 and older are needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at melissa@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short-term or long-term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org.
Do you love the arts? Hylton Performing Arts Center is looking for arts-loving volunteers to be Volunteer Ushers. You’ll be part of a welcoming community that helps patrons have a safe and enjoyable experience while attending performances and events yourself. Please email mshatze@gmu.edu for details.
SERVE needs volunteers age 16 and up in their Hunger Resource Center on Friday afternoons from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will assist with packing food for distribution to clients as well as helping unload, sort and organize donated food as well cleaning/maintaining the warehouse. You’ll feel great as you help clients obtain healthy, nutritious food for their families. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
The Warrior Retreat at Bull Run has a need for volunteer Guest Stay Coordinators (GSCs). GSCs create and manage relaxing and impactful stays for warrior guests and their families. GSCs choose the guest stays they would like to support according to their own schedule, usually one a month. As a warrior's main point of contact, the GSC reviews the wounded warrior's application, creates a customized itinerary, and handles any specific issues to make their stay memorable. Some weekday availability is required. It’s a wonderful way to thank our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for us. Please contact Chris Wrinkle at chris.wrinkle@willingwarriors.org for more information.
Spanish speakers: Prince William County Office of Emergency Management needs one to two volunteers age 18 and up on weekdays at the Manassas Mall COVID vaccination site, located near Uptown Alley. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers will act as English to Spanish translators between residents and county staff. Fluency in both English and Spanish is required. This is an ongoing need, and you’ll feel great helping those with limited English understand the critical information they need to receive their COVID vaccine. Please email lwallace@pwcgov.org for more information on how you can help.
Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
