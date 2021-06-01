Volunteers needed for Manassas railway festival this Saturday

It’s almost here! Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival on Saturday, June 5, in Old Town Manassas.
Volunteers age 16+ are needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at melissa@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the National Capital Area Golf Tournament on Monday, June 7, at Bull Run Golf Club, 3520 James Madison Highway in Haymarket. Volunteers are needed to help set up, assist with auctions and post-event cleanup. This is a fun event that will let you get outdoors, earn service hours and support a great cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3wCZeN5 to sign up.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is also hosting the 5th Annual Hike for Hope on Saturday, June 12, at Claude Moore Park-Pavilion 2 in Sterling. This is a fun event that will let you get outdoors to enjoy fresh air, get some exercise and support a great cause.
Staggered start times are available to keep everyone safe. Visit https://bit.ly/3odaehj to register and learn more. Email Chair.Hike4Hope@gmail.com for more information. P.S.: Save the date for the Manassas Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Harris Pavilion. Visit www.afsp.org/Manassasfor details.
Historic Manassas will be holding the Manassas Jazz Festival on Saturday, June 19, at the Manassas Museum Lawn. Volunteers age 18+ are needed beginning at 7 a.m. to help with directions, tickets, ID check, hand out wine glasses and pour beer.
You get to support the event, enjoy the outdoor weather, and listen to some great jazz! Please visit https://bit.ly/2RankQq to sign up; email melissa@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
Mark those calendars! Our friends at Keep Prince William Beautiful need volunteers age 16+ for their June Community Litter Cleanup, also on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers ages 5 thru 15 welcome but must volunteer with an adult. June’s focus will be on Graham Park Road in Dumfries.
Volunteers will meet at Ginn Memorial Park, 3876 Graham Park Road, and spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces in the community. Parking available on location, and please wear a mask at check-in. KPWB staff will provide all supplies; hand sanitizer and a first aid kit will be available. Please wear weather-appropriate clothes and close-toed shoes. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and lots of smiles! Contact Sean at smorrow@kpwb.org for more information.
Prince William County Community Services is looking for an administrative-loving volunteer age 18 or older who can assist with updating their referral provider listings. This need is on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Must be comfortable contacting community providers via phone or email, obtaining information, and compiling data. Please email Melinda at mbringham@pwcgov.org to learn more.
The Community Feeding Taskforce needs bilingual volunteers who can answer calls to the Food Helpline. Shifts are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bilingual skills in Spanish are required.
Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided, however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and internet access. To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond to that opportunity. Questions? Contact Bonnie at 571-292-5302.
Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon is spent weeding, pruning and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome! Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray! Email alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
We’re back! RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 to learn more.
The SERVE Hunger Resource Center in Manassas will be conducting their Annual Inventory on Wednesday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers age 16 and up are needed to help warehouse staff take a complete inventory of food and supplies in their 8,000 square foot warehouse. Up to 25 volunteers are needed for each shift. Be prepared to do moderate lifting up to 35 pounds. This is a great one-time opportunity that lets volunteers get in some service hours as well as help SERVE to improve its food assistance program to the 650+ households who visit each month for help. Please email aarroyo@nvfs.org for more information.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short-term or long-term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org.
Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
