Halloween is almost here, and Historic Manassas is hosting a Mask-querade Ball on Oct. 31 at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift as set up crew, thermometer readers, ticket sales and check-in, game attendants and costume-contest judging.
Masks must be worn; volunteers can come in costume. Please email melissa@historicmanassasinc.org for more information on this fun event.
BEACON for Adult Literacy urgently needs volunteers to become virtual technology facilitators for their morning fall classes operating now until Nov. 12. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday mornings, 9 to 11 a.m.
Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom for instructors of online classes two to four hours a week. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Please fill out an application. For more information, call 571-422-2242 or email cturner@osbva.org.
For Children’s Sake of Virginia urgently needs Virtual Tutors age 18+ to help foster children with their schoolwork. Volunteers can assist any weekday or evening on a wide variety of subjects from elementary through high school. These foster youth are struggling and now that school continues to be virtual, they need some serious help from dedicated tutors. Please contact Kelley at KWillis@fcsva.org for more information.
Keep Prince William Beautiful will hold their October Cleanup in Dumfries on Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet at 17755 Main St. in Dumfries. Volunteers will spread out to remove litter from the public spaces. Please visit their Facebook page for more information on how you can participate.
Here’s a unique way to donate food and fight hunger: Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive through Nov. 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Please click here to learn how you can help.
Prince William County Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful will be holding a their first ever Fix-It Fair on Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. It’s a great way bring your salvageable items for repair and reuse. Repair work will be done by appointment only and pre-registration is required. Please visit www.KPWB.org/events to sign up for an appointment. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Volunteers in the Gainesville/Haymarket area are especially needed.
Home food deliveries are no-contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found here. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 703-580-8991 to learn more.
SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center needs Food Recovery Driver volunteers to make routine pick-ups from grocery stores and restaurants. Shifts are Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon with a commitment of at least one day a week. This is a long-term commitment of at least six months. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Ride-along training with experienced volunteer or staff and vehicle provided. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
The Community Feeding Task Force Operations Center in Manassas needs strong volunteers age 18-55 on Friday afternoons from 12 noon to 3 p.m. to help with large, end-of-week pick-ups for the community food pantries and restocking. This is a very busy time of the week since many pantries offer food distributions on the weekend. You’ll feel great as you work hard to provide food for vulnerable families in our community! To register, please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to create an account, then click on “respond to this opportunity” for “Community Feeding Taskforce Warehouse Friday Afternoons”. Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training,and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
ACTS and the Community Feeding Taskforce are in urgent need of volunteer delivery drivers (non-CDL) to deliver food daily from the CFT warehouse in Manassas to multiple food distribution sites. Volunteers must be able to maneuver pallets using a pallet jack and assist with loading the truck from the CFT warehouse and then unload pallets at the destination. Volunteers should be able to lift 40 pounds. Must have a valid driver's license; non-CDL is okay. Background check required. All ACTS olunteers must first complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org. Contact Shirley at SCouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
