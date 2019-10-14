The SERVE Family Shelter is looking for volunteer groups to prepare and serve meals to the residents in the shelter during the upcoming holiday season.
This is a fun job for a small group to get together to feed about 90 residents. You can prepare the meal at home and bring it in or use their great kitchen. SERVE needs the following dates filled: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, for dinner; Friday, Nov. 29, for brunch; Sunday, Dec. 22, for brunch and dinner; Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, for brunch and dinner; and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, for brunch and dinner. Please call Julie at 571-748-2674 to learn more.
SERVE also has an urgent need for volunteer food assistance specialists age 16 and older in their food warehouse on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tasks include preparing food packages, welcoming and assisting clients, checking out clients, stocking shelves, etc.
Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds. Spanish speaking is a plus. It’s a small but mighty team of volunteers relieving hunger in the community. Please contact Navara at: ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
The 2020 Virginia Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is looking for nominations in a host of different categories including youth, senior, young adult, adult, family, corporate, faith-based, education and community organization. Please nominate your volunteers by Friday, Dec. 6, at: virginiaservice.virginia.gov by Dec. 6.
Saved Hands Foundation invites all to their next volunteer recruitment event on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Potomac Library community room. Come see all the great services they provide to the community.
House of Mercy kicks off their Annual Campaign to End Hunger on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come work two hours and donate $25 to feed 500 people. It’s a great way to gather your friends and family to participate in this fun event. Please visit their website for more info at: houseofmercyva.org/campaign-to-end-hunger/
The Salvation Army is gearing up for their Christmas Kettle program and needs volunteers to ring the kettle bell at various locations around the community. It’s a great opportunity for a club, family or office to job share this to bring extra joy to those in need in the community. Please call Sgt. Rowe at 703-580-8991 to learn more.
Prince William Food Rescue is looking for a volunteer to manage large donations from big box stores. Duties include going to the donation site, reporting back what what’s donated, splitting up the donations and remaining on site until other volunteers arrive to take the donations to their individual sites. Please email Claire at: cduncan@actspwc.org to learn more.
The City of Manassas is looking for volunteers to adopt a street in their neighborhood. It’s a great way to gather your friends and neighbors to beautify your street. You’ll receive vest, gloves, litter picker and collection bags to do the job. Please visit the website at: www.manassascity.org/kmb to learn more.
The American Heart Association is gearing up for the Heart Walk on November 2nd on the National Mall. Volunteers are needed throughout the day. Please register on:www.greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org.
Habitat for Humanity invites corporate teams, community and faith organizations to register for their Team Build Days. Please call Tracy at 703-369-6708 or via email at:tdegroat@habitatpwc.org to learn more.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program calls all student volunteers in grades 5-12 to nominate themselves for this wonderful awards program. Please visit their website to complete the online application by Nov. 5. You can have your principal or Volunteer Prince William validate your nomination as we would love to share your story of service! Please visit www.spirit.prudential.com to learn more.
Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is looking for volunteers to join their Water Quality Monitoring Program. You’ll be trained in the DEQ collection and data reading techniques to join the team of volunteers monitoring our water at locations across the community. Please email them at: waterquality@pwswcd.org to learn more.
Jehovah's House Thrift Store located at 17740 Main St. in Dumfries is searching for donations of gently used/new clothes, household goods, appliances, furniture, jewelry, etc. Volunteers age 16+ are also needed to help out in the store – bilingual volunteers are particularly needed! Please visit https://www.jehovahshouse.org/volunteer to fill out an online form or call 571-418-1095 to learn more.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at 703-992-5708 to learn more.
The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and supporting other volunteers in the community. Please call 703-584-8444 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer RSVP opportunities at 703-369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
